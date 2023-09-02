From custardgate to binned baked Alaska there have been plenty of dramatic moments on Bake Off

The new season of Great British Bake Off is nearly here, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of the tent to Channel 4 this September.

Bake Off season 14 will see 12 new contestants battle it out over 10 weeks to win the grand prize of Ultimate Star Baker. There will also be a new hosting line-up, with comedian Noel Fielding and This Morning’s Alison Hammond taking over from Matt Lucas.

From melting cakes to using the wrong ingredients, there have been plenty of dramatic moments throughout the years. So, whilst we prepare for the return of the much loved series, baking expert and founder of Candy’s Cupcakes, Candice Bannister, has rounded up the most iconic moments in Bake Off history.

Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Photo: Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4)

Bin-Baked Alaska

The biggest Bake Off scandal of all time happened during season when Iain’s Baked Alaska was ‘removed’ from the freezer by Diana, who reminded him “he’s got his own freezer.” His Baked Alaska was left ruined, leading Iain to present his show stopper in the bin. Unfortunately he left that week.

Custardgate

GBBO season 4 brought us the iconic moment that was Custardgate. Fans will remember the time Deborah stole Howards custard for her trifle. It wasn’t quite the showstopper Howard was expecting, but thankfully, Deborah, did own up to it and Howard managed to survive one more week.

You can watch a clip of the incident below.

Store-bought fondant

Another huge season 5 scandal was when one of the bakers, Enwezor, took it upon himself to use store-bought fondant for his biscuit showstopper. Not quite what you expect to see on the Great British Bake Off, and by the look on Mary Berry’s face, she wasn’t too pleased either. Unfortunately for Enwezor this marked the end of his bake off journey.

A salty surprise

In season 3 Paul Hollywoord got a shock when he tasted John’s technical challenge, as, unfortunately for John, he had put salt instead of sugar into his Rum Babas! Despite the mix-up and Paul Hollywood spitting out his dessert it didn’t seem to hamper him as John won GBBO season 3.

