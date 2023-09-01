Whisks at the ready! The Great British Bake Off's anticipated TV return is nearly among us and things will be slightly different this year.

Series 14 of GBBO will see Alison Hammond take over hosting duties from Matt Lucas as she and Noel Fielding will present as a duo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tent will return to Channel 4 on September 12 and this year's judges will again be Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

They say time flies when you're having fun and that's certainly been the case with Bake Off. It's amazingly been 13 years already since the show first aired. But has much changed since all those years ago?

The winner of the first series of GBBO was Edd Kimber who worked as a debt collector when the series aired. Since winning the show, he has written cookbooks including The Boy Who Bakes (2011) and One Tin Bakes (2020). He was also a resident baker on The 'Alan Titchmarsh' Show.

TV channel

Of course, the first series - and the subsequent three that followed - all aired on BBC Two, But as the popularity of the show grew, it moved to a new slot on BBC One for a further three series

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following series seven, a major move was made when a deal was signed for the show to be aired on Channel 4.

Judges and presenters

When the show first aired, it was presented by Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc with original judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. But there has been a major shake-up since then.

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as presenters following the move to Channel 4 when Sue and Mel walked away in 2016.

Many were surprised Sue and Mel stayed that long as they admitted they nearly walked away from the show during the first day of filming in 2010 as they felt it was "cruel and intrusive" initially.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Original judge Mary Berry left the show too when it moved to Channel 4. Mary stayed loyal to the BBC where she has appeared on many shows during her decades-long career.

Great British Bake Off fans will see new host Alison Hammond on Channel 4. (Credit: Getty Images)

Prue Leith joined Paul Hollywood as a judge in 2017 and has remained on the show since. Alison Hammond has replaced Matt Lucas as a co-host this year.

Other differences to series one include details around the technical challenges. Back then, the bakers weren't left scratching their heads over recipes they had never heard of, let alone attempted. The first technical was a Victoria sponge.

Also, in series one the show went on tour with the tent being pitched in a different location for every episode. For example, bread week was in Sandwich, pasties in Cornwall, scones at Scone Palace.