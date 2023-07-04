The new series will see 11 pairs of professional bakers with experience at some of the finest eateries in the world put their skills to the ultimate test.

Over 10 weeks the pairs will be whittled down to the cream of the crop, but only one baking duo can win the coveted engraved silver serving tray.

Meet the contestants, the baking experts they are hoping to impress, and the celebrity hosts on season six of Bake Off: The Professionals.

Ellie Taylor is the new host on Bake Off: The Professionals

Who are the Bake Off: The Professionals hosts?

Liam Charles

Liam is a former Great British Bake Off contestant, having come fifth in the 2017 series. He began hosting Bake Off: The Professionals the following year alongside comedian Tom Allen. He proved a popular host and in 2019 was chosen as a new judge of Junior Bake Off.

Outside of the Bake Off world he is known for his cookbooks, Cheeky Treats: 70 Brilliant Bakes and Cakes, and Second Helpings, and for his weekly column in The Guardian. Liam also appeared in the second series of The Masked Singer UK.

Ellie Taylor

Ellie is a comedian, actress and writer who is best known for her appearances on popular comedy panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Last Leg, House of Games, Live at the Apollo, and Mock the Week. She has starred in sitcoms Ted Lasso, Plebs, and The Mash Report, and presents Netflix quiz show Cheat alongside Danny Dyer.

She is also known for her stand-up shows Elliementary, Infidelliety, This Guy, Cravings, and Don't Got This. She appeared as a contestant on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C earlier this year and has now been chosen as the newest host for Bake Off: The Professionals.

Bake Off: The Professionals host Ellie Taylor previously starred in Ted Lasso

Who are the contestants on Bake Off: The Professionals season 6?

Andrew and Raf - Harwoods Patisseries

Annie and Subin - The Dorchester

Caroline and Martin - Bisous Bisous

Mustapha and Tracy - Baking professionals

Chantelle and Kasia - Glenapp Castle

Margo and Ally - Lexington Catering

Martyn and Jenny - Baking professionals

Mauro and Daniel - The Landmark London

Mayank and Dharma - St James’ Court, A Taj Hotel

Naira and Andrea - Baking professionals

Nicoletta and Georgina - Meraki Baking Studio

Who are the Bake Off: The Professionals judges?

Benoit Blin - Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons

Cherish Finden - International Pastry Consultant and Executive Pastry Chef at The Langham

Is there a trailer for Bake Off: The Professionals 2023?

The official British Bake Off Twitter account shared a preview of the professionals taking part this series - you can see it here:

When is the Bake Off: The Professionals release date?