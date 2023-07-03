Wimbledon returns this week as tennis fever grips the nation, and Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina return to defend their singles titles. For the millions not able to attend in person who will be watching at home, we have a handy How to watch Wimbledon 2023 TV guide.

The action from this year’s competition will be broadcast on BBC One and Two, but this time the presenters will look a little different.

Sue Barker, who fronted Wimbledon coverage for more than two decades, stepped down as host last year, and will be replaced by former Wimbledon Today presenter Clare Balding.

Isa Guha will also return as a host, and Qasa Alom will make his Wimbledon presenting debut. This is everything you need to know about the Wimbledon 2023 hosts as the tournament gets underway:

Clare Balding will replace Sue Barker as the Wimbledon lead presenter

Who is Clare Balding?

Clare Balding is a well known BBC presenter and has worked with the company since 1994, when she began as a trainee on 5 Live, Radio 1, Radio 2 and Radio 4.

She had previously competed as an amateur flat jockey, and in 1995 she made her TV debut covering Royal Ascot.

Balding was awarded an OBE for her broadcasting career, and has presented major events both in sport and British culture, including seven Olympic games and the 2018 Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She is currently a presenter for BBC Sport, Channel 4 and BT Sport and last year was in the top 50 of the BBC’s highest paid staff, with an annual salary of £205,000-£209,999.

Balding presented Today at Wimbledon, a highlights show, since 2015, but this year will replace Sue Barker as the lead presenter for the BBC.

Why isn’t Sue Barker presenting Wimbledon 2023?

Sue Barker is a former professional tennis player who reached a career high singles ranking of world number three, and was the 1976 French Open champion. Following her career as a player, she became a tennis presenter, and began covering Wimbledon from 1994.

She continued to cover Wimbledon for 28 years, but stepped down as the BBC’s lead presenter last year. Speaking of her decision to step back from presenting, she said that she felt like it was the right time.

She said: “I will miss it terribly but after 30 years I feel the time is right for me. I've worked with the best of the best.”

Barker’s mother, Betty, died aged 100 last year, and this is also believed to have influenced her decision to step down as Wimbledon presenter.

Qasa Alom, Clare Balding, and Isa Guha will present Wimbledon for the BBC

Who is Qasa Alom?

Qasa Alom is Balding’s replacement as the Today at Wimbledon host, which will air daily at 9pm on BBC Two, where he will report on tournament highlights and host discussions with tennis pundits.

He joined the BBC in 2010 and became a newsreader on Midlands Today. Alom also co-presented the Commonwealth Games in 2022. The presenter has previously claimed that younger people are being priced out of tennis, due to years of underinvestment in the sport.

Who is Isa Guha?

Isa Guha is a cricket commentator and former England cricketer - she participated in the 2005 World Cup and 2009 World Cups, going on to win the 2009 tournament.