Tennis player turned television presenter Sue Barker left fans disappointed when she announced that she would present the BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon for the final time during 2022.

So, when the BBC coverage of the prestigious tennis tournament began on Monday 27 June, people expected to see Barker leading the coverage - but were left confused when she didn’t appear.

Instead, ex-cricketer Isa Guha took on the role of lead host.

So, where is Sue Barker, will she present any of the 2022 Wimbledon coverage and when is she retiring?

Here’s what you need to know.

Sue Barker will present her last ever Wimbledon during the 2022 championships after 30 years fronting the BBC’s coverage of the annual tennis event.

Where is Sue Barker?

The 2022 Wimbledon tournament began on Monday 27 June, but Barker didn’t appear on our screens when the BBC’s coverage started.

Barker has been the main face of the BBC’s Wimbledon programming for the last 30 years.

This led fans to fear that they may have already seen Barker’s last appearance connected to the annual tennis championship and not known it.

One took to Twitter to say “Sue Barker is retiring after this year’s Wimbledon, right?”

Barker’s absence came after she was close to tears during last week’s Queen’s tournament.

She was interviewing Queen’s champion Matteo Berretini when he paid tribute to her, taking her by surprise.

He said: "I just want to say congrats for your career. I heard it’s going to be your last Queen’s and last Wimbledon so good luck for the rest of your beautiful life, and congrats."

A visibly emotional Barker then said: "I’m welling up now, oh dear."

Will Sue Barker present Wimbledon 2022?

Yes, fans of Barker do not need to worry as she will be back on our screens.

She has previously presented during the morning matches, but this year she will start her shift in the afternoons and guide tennis fans through until the close of play.

Who is Sue Barker?

Sue Barker is a sports television presenter and former professional tennis player.

She became a pro tennis player in 1973 and retired in 1984. She began presenting the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage in 1993.

During her tennis career she won 15 WTA Tour singles titles, including a Grand Slam singles title at the 1976 French Open.

She reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 3.

She is currently a sports presenter for the BBC, most notably fronting coverage of the Wimbledon tennis championships.

How old is Sue Barker?

Barker is 66 years old. She was born on 19 April 1956.

Is Sue Barker married?

In 1988, Sue married landscape gardener and former policeman, Lance Tankard.

The two met one another in Portugal earlier in the 80s, where Sue was working as a tennis coach and Lance was on holiday.

Once they returned home to England, the two co-incidentally met each other while out for dinner and they later began dating.

Does Sue Barker have children?

No, Sue Barker does not have any children.

When is Sue Barker retiring?

Sue Barker will retire from next month, after announcing earlier this year that this year’s Wimbledon would be her last.

Barker will officially retire after the Wimbledon men’s final which takes place in July.

Speaking about her retirement, she said “the time is right”.

"Basically I just feel the time is right. It has been my dream job and I have loved every minute of it, working with so many great colleagues who I am going to miss so much.

"When I started I never thought I would manage 30 years. I had actually made up my mind to leave in 2017 because the hours were becoming very long and quite challenging.

"That would have been 25 years and seemed a good time, but I am so glad I made the decision to stay on.