The 135th staging of Wimbledon will start next month, with the greatest tennis players in the world heading to the All-England Lawn Tennis Club.

The most prestigious tennis slam will play host to the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.

NationalWorld takes a look at the essential information needed ahead of the summer slam.

When is Wimbledon 2022?

The qualifying round for this years championships will commence on Monday 20 June and conclude on Thursday 23 June.

The main draw will begin on Monday 27 June, with the Gentlemen’s final ending the tournament on Sunday 10 July. The Ladies final will take place on Saturday 9 June.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022

Full coverage of the tournament will be broadcasted live on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. The BBC have televised Wimbledon since 1937.

Radio coverage is also available on 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra.

Who can play in Wimbledon 2022?

This year Wimbledon organisers made the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players.

In a statement they said: “In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships.”

The ban has led to the ATP stripping Wimbledon of their ranking points.

This means 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka will be unable to participate in this years tournament.

There is 128 in each the male and female single championship, including 32 seeded players and eight wildcards.

Who are the favourites this year?

In the men’s competition, reigning champion Novak Djokovic and two-time winner Rafael Nadal will be the favourites to win this year.

Last year’s finalist Matteo Berrettini and Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz will look to upset the old guard.

In the ladies side, former champion Simona Halep and on-form Iga Swiatek will aim to lift the Venus Rosewater dish.

British fans will hope Emma Raducanu will be the first British female to be victorious at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1977.

What the contenders have said so far

In front of the media at the French Open, the 6-time champion Djokovic said: I’m affected because I’m not able to defend 4,000 points [in Australia and Wimbledon]. But I’m happy to see that the ATP and the players decided to show Wimbledon that when you make a wrong decision, there are consequences.

Rafael Nadal who is also out in Paris for the clay court slam has said: “I understand both sides. I respect and I understand Wimbledon’s position, without a doubt, but in the other hand, I understand, and I respect too that the ATP is protecting their members."

Both men have hinted they will still compete at the 2022 championships.