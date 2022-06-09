The US Open champion was forced to retire during her match with Viktorija Golubic and will miss next week’s WTA event in Birmingham.

British number one Emma Radacanu could potentially miss Wimbledon this year after an injury at the Nottingham Open forced her to retire from the event.

The 19-year old was facing Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic on centre court in the Women’s Singles last 32 round at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

The timing of the injury is terrible with the biggest event of the year just weeks away but there is still hope that the US Open winner will recover in time to take part.

Here is everything we know so far about Raducanu’s injury and whether or not she will recover in time to play at Wimbledon:

Emma Raducanu injury - what happened to US Open winner and what has she said?

Raducanu was forced to withdraw from the Nottingham Open after sustaining an injury to the left side of her back during her Womens’ singles last 32 match with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

The 19-year-old lasted just seven games of what was her first grass court match of the season.

It was also the world number 11’s third mid-match retirement this year having also bowed out of matches in February and May with injuries.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham after the match, The US Open champion said: “The first game, an absolute freak, I think I pulled something, I am not really sure what exactly happened.

“I have just come off court, an absolute freak injury. I don’t know what I could have done more about it. That is it.

“I need to get a scan first. I am not going to ‘Google doctor’ myself. I will get it checked out, then we will see from there.

“I have no idea (about Wimbledon). It could have just seized up and gone into spasm and then it is really bad for a few days.”

Will Emma Raducanu miss Wimbledon?

At the time of publication, Emma Raducanu is not expected to miss Wimbledon but her fitness is in doubt ahead of the tournament.

The injury that the 19-year old sustained in Nottingham is not thought to be serious enough to rule her out of The Championships but she will miss next week’s WTA event in Birmingham after being advised to for a few days.

The US Open winner is expected to return for the following week’s event in Eastbourne.

When is Wimbledon 202 and who is favourite for Women’s singles title?

The oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world returns to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2022.

The event will conclude on July 10, 2020 with the women’s singles final, which Raducanu will hope to be participating in, taking place on July 9.

The British number one is amongst the contenders for the top female prize but Poland’s Iga Swiatek is the heavy pre-tournament favourite.

Naomi Osaka and Cori Gauff are the current joint second favourites while Raducanu is at slightly longer odds.

Here are the early odds to win the 2022 Ladies Singles title at Wimbledon:

