Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz will be in action along with Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu at Roland-Garros this year

Paris will once more host some of the best tennis players in the world hoping to make their mark on the second Grand Slam event of the year at The French Open.

The last Grand Slam event took place in January with Rafael Nadal making history as he took his 21st Grand Slam title, defeating the world number two Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5-7) 6-4 6-4 7-5 in the process.

Novak Djokovic was famously deported ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year due to providing insufficient evidence for being unvaccinated.

It is likely that the world number one will be able to defend his French Open title after being unable to defend his Australian, but as the French government have changed their stance in recent months, it would not be unlikely for the situation to shift once more.

In a similar fashion, it remains unknown whether any Russians or Belarusians will be able to compete. This would affect the likes of Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Victoria Azarenka who would all hope to attend the second Grand Slam of the year.

However, someone who is certain to attend is the recent winner of the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard turned 19 on Thursday 5 May and made history by defeating both Nadal and Djokovic in the quarter final and semi final respectively.

Alcaraz became the youngest US Open quarter-finalist of the Open era last Septemeber and then went on to win his first Masters at the Miami Open in early April - only his Spanish hero has one two such titles at a younger age.

Alexander Zverev pours Champagne over Madrid Open winner Carlos Alcarez

Ahead of Roland-Garros, it will be Alcaraz - who Alexander Zverev (Alvarez’ Madrid Open final opponent) described as ‘going to be world number on’ - who is the one to watch.

With just a few days to go, here is all you need to know on how to keep up with the latest from Paris.

When is The French Open 2022?

The French Open begins on Monday 16 May 2022 and will conclude with the final on Sunday 5 June 2022.

Schedule:

Monday 16 - Thursday 19 May: Qualifiers

Sunday 22 - Tuesday 24 May: First Round

Tuesday 24 - Thursday 26 May: Second Round

Thursday 26 - Saturday 28 May: Third Round

Sunday 29 - Monday 30 May: Fourth Round

Tuesday 31 - Wednesday 1 June: Quarter Finals

Thursday 2 June: Women’s Semi Finals

Friday 3 June: Men’s Semi Finals

Saturday 4 June: Women’s Final

Sunday 5 June: Men’s Final

How to watch The French Open

Eurosport has the rights for the French Open. The streaming service became the exclusive live broadcaster for the Roland Garros tournament.

Monthly subscriptions for Eurosport start at £6.99/month or there is a £39.99 annual pass.

Eurosport can also be added to Sky and or BT Sport subscriptions.

How to stream The French Open

Through Eurosport, the French Open is available to stream via the app on mobile, tablet or computer devices.

For those unable to watch, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will also be offering commentary live from Paris.

How to watch French Open highlights

talkSPORT will be offering the best of the action showing highlights on both the main channel and on talkSPORT 2.

Which British players are set to feature in The French Open?

The list of players have not yet been confirmed for the French Open, however it is highly likely that Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie will headline the British names at the tournament.