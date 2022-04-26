Novak Djokovic will be able to defend Wimbledon title after Tennis club announce unvaccinated players are able to participate

The number one tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons back in December when he was deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open due to being unvaccinated.

The world number one had initially been granted a medical exemption to play but this was soon revoked by the Australian and Victorian Government after a lack of evidence was provided concerning the tennis star’s reasons for his unvaccinated status.

Fears began to rise among fans of the Serbian star over whether he would be able to defend any of his titles and continue his reign as number one.

However, it has now been confirmed by the All England Lawn Tennis Club that the 34-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slams will be able to defend his Wimbledon title in 2022.

After the debacle in Australia, Djokovic then issued Indian Wells, a tournament he historically loves and triumphs in, and the Miami Open amongst others due to coronavirus rules.

During his forced time away from the court, he momentarily lost the number one ranking spot to Daniil Medvedev but he has since reclaimed it, after many countries have relaxed their entry requirements regarding COVID-19 and vaccination.

What has Wimbledon said?

The chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club spoke recently at a news conference saying: “The requirement set out by the government to enter the UK does not include mandatory vaccination. Therefore, while it is of course encouraged, it is not a condition of entry.”

Why is Novak Djokovic unvaccinated?

When asked in a Facebook interview with the former world number 1 Amelie Mauresmo, Djokovic said that he was “opposed to vaccination” and he “wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”

Djokovic celebrates match point after beating Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon 2021

He has also said he was “curious about well-being and how we can empower our metabolism to be in the best shape to defend against impostors like COVID-19.

“I am no expert, but I do want to have an option to choose what’s best for my body.”

Soon after the Australian Open extravaganza, Djokovic then did an inclusive interview with the BBC in which he said that missing out on competitions, such as the French Open - the second Grand Slam he is set to miss in 2022- was “the price that I’m willing to pay.”

He spoke of “always being a great student of wellness, wellbeing, health, nutrition” and his decision was partly influenced by the impacts such as changing his diet and sleeping pattern had had on his abilities as an athlete.

He also said he was “keeping my mind open” about potentially being vaccinated in the future “because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid.

“I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus.”

When is Novak Djokovic next playing?

Djokovic will play alongside Rafael Nadal for the first time this year as they both take on the Madrid Open which begins this weekend.

Djokovic comes in as the number one seed, while the 21-Grand-Slam winner Nadal is the number three seed.

The Serbian most recently lost out to Andrey Rublev in his home Open, as Rublev beat the 34-year-old 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-0.

Djokovic’s first appearance in 2022 was at the Dubai Tennis Championships where he reached the quarter finals, losing out to Jiri Vesely, before travelling to Monte Carlo.

When is Wimbledon?