The US Open champion is set to make her bow at Roland Garros in the coming days.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her French Open debut against a qualifier.

The 19-year-old is yet to compete at Roland Garros, but enters the tournament as 12th seed, and will come up against an opponent who has had to play their way into the draw.

Raducanu’s preparations for this year’s competition have been hampered by injury, and was forced to retire from her Italian Open first-round match against Bianca Andreescu earlier this month.

Who will Emma Raducanu play in the French Open 2022?

As yet, it is undecided who Raducanu will face in the first round at Roland Garros.

Qualification for the world’s premier clay court event has been taking place this week, with crunch matches set to be held on Friday.

Whoever the teenager faces will be a qualifier, and as such, is likely to be something of an underdog in their opening round clash.

The structure of the French Open means that places are automatically handed to the 104 highest-ranked players in the men’s and women’s draws, with a further eight places allotted for wildcard entrants.

The remaining 16 spots are reserved for players who have won the right to play via qualification.

Hopefuls are put into 16 groups of eight, with three straight wins securing a place at the French Open. Sometimes finalists, known as ‘lucky losers’, are also handed a qualifying spot.

How have Emma Raducanu’s preparations for the French Open panned out?

The US Open champion also split with coach Torben Beltz in April after just five months of working together.

The decision to part company with the German means that Raducanu is currently searching for her fourth coach in the past year - an unusually fast turnover even by tennis’ famously tumultuous standards.

When does Emma Raducanu play next?

Raducanu will start her French Open 2022 campaign on either Sunday or Monday, depending on how the draw pans out.

Second round matches will get underway on Wednesday, with the final of the tournament taking place on Saturday, June 4th.

How can I watch the French Open 2022?