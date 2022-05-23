Emma Raducanu will be in action today, Monday 23 May 2022, in the first round of the French Open

Emma Raducanu will hit the courts once more in her first French Open of her professional career.

The young British superstar first rose to fame after an extraordinary run at Wimbledon in 2021. The 19-year-old reached the fourth round of the tournament despite entering through the qualifying rounds.

She then went on to win the US Open, becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam and the first British woman to win the tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Raducanu has gone on to see a mixture of success since her US triumphs, however after nearly a year on the WTA circuit, all eyes will be on the young rising star as she makes her debut at Roland Garros this week.

Raducanu playing in Italian Open in May 2022

What is Emma Raducanu’s record ?

Her success at Grand Slams this past year have given her a win percentage of 85%. Throughout her entire US Open campaign, Raducanu did not drop a set and went on to beat her Canadian final opponent Leyla Fernandez 6-4 6-3.

Raducanu first became a household name last summer when she reached the last 16 of Wimbledon as a qualifier. During round 16 her match against Ajla Tomljanovic, she was forced to retire after struggling with stomach and breathing issues.

In recent months, Raducanu has made it to the last 16 at the Madrid Open, the quarterfinal of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart as well as the round of 32 at the Indian Weels BNP Paribas Open.

She recently pulled out of the Italian Open after suffering from a back injury in the hope that this would subside by the time the French Open came around.

She is currently the number one ranked female British tennis player and is ranked at number 12 in the WTA rankings.

Her highest ranking is number 11 which she achieved a few weeks ago, back in April 2022.

What is Emma Raducanu’s net worth?

According to Marca Lifestyle, Raducanu is estimated to be worth around $5.4 million.

Since winning the US Open, the 19-year-old has become several endorsements and is part of many advertising campaigns including with British Airways, Dior, Evian and Tiffany & Co.

Who is Emma Raducanu’s coach?

Raducanu has gone through several coaches in the past few months. During her summer 2021 success, Raducanu was with Andrew Richardson with whom she had been with during her time at Bromley Tennis centre.

Torben Beltz was then confirmed as her next permanent coach, but this has lasted just a few months and the young star is now with the Lawn Tennis Association’s doubles coach Louis Cayer.

Which other British players are in French Open?

Emma Raducanu will be in action today, Monday 23 May 2022, against the Czech qualifier Linda Noskova.

Just a few days after winning his ATP title in Lyon, Cameron Norrie is seeded 10th in the French Open and faced French wildcard Manuel Guinard in his first match.

Norrie beat the Frenchman 7-5 6-2 6-2 and will now await to see who his second round opponent is.

Dan Evans is seeded at 29th and is playing Francisco Cerundolo in the first round.

Britain’s Harriet Dart lost in the first round to Martina Trevisan 6-0 6-2 while Heather Watson is currently playing France’s Elsa Jaquemot in the first round.