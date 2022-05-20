Some intriguing first round meetings have come out of the hat ahead of The French Open and here is the full schedule.

Men’s world number one and pre-tournament favourite Novak Djokovic has been handed a tough route to the final as he looks to claim his first Grand Slam title of the year.

The big-serving Serb begins his title defence against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round and the draw has set up a potential quarter-final meeting with Rafa Nadal.

The Spaniard, a 13-time winner of the French Open, has been handed a first round meeting with Jordan Thompson of Australia.

Intriguingly, 19-year-old Carlos Alvarez is a potential opponent for both players in the semi-final.

Novak Djokovic will hope to defend French Open title next week

The Spaniard gets his tournament underway with a first round tie against a qualifier as he looks to build on his Madrid Open title win last month he became the first player to beat both Nadal and Djokovic in the same clay court event.

World number two Daniil Medvedev has been placed in the bottom half of the draw and he will meet Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis in the first round.

Switek could meet a fellow former winner in the fourth round

Women’s number one, Iga Swiatek, is yet to discover her first round opponent after she was paired with a qualifier in Thursday evening’s draw.

However, what we do know is she will be on course to face former French Open winners Simona Halep or Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.

Home favourite Diane Parry will face defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and Naomi Osaka will face Amanda Anisimova just four months after she beat her in the Australian Open.

How have the British players fared in the first round draw?

British men’s number one and 10th seed Cameron Norrie will hope to continue a wonderful 18 months of progression at Roland Garros.

Cameron Norrie is number one seed at ATP Lyon Open

He will face French wildcard Manuel Guinard in the first round as he looks to take a step closer to becoming the first British player to win the French Open since Sue Barker in 1976.

Norrie will have to improve on his previous record after failing to go beyond the third round at Roland Garros.

The other British male player in the draw is Dan Evans and he will take on Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the first round.

Emma Raducanu’s efforts to replicate her historic US Open triumph gets underway with a first round clash against a qualifier.

Emma Raducanu celebrates with the US Open trophy after victory at Flushing Meadows. Picture: Al Bello/Getty Images.

The 19-year-old goes into the tournament as 12th seed and will hope to overcome a series of injuries sustained over the last two months.

Harriet Dart plays her first ever main draw match against Italy’s Martina Trevisan and Heather Watson takes on France’s Else Jacquemot.

Where can the tournament be watched?

Eurosport and Discovery+ have the rights for the tournament they will broadcast live coverage via their television channels and websites. Eurosport will also be streaming the draw live.

How much money will the French Open winners receive?

Both men’s and women’s champions will receive the same amount of money as they collect a cool €2.2million (£1.87m) for triumphing at Roland Garros.

Beaten finalists get €1.1million (£933k) with beaten semi-finals taking home €600k (£509k).

The full breakdown is:

Winners €2.2m (£1.87m)

Runners-up €1.1m (£933k)

Semi-finalists €600,000 (£509k)

Quarter-finalists €380,000 (£322k)

Fourth round €220,000 (£187k)

Third round €125,800 (£107k)

Second round €86,000 (£73k)

First round €62,000 (£53k)

Qualifying R3 €31,000 (£26k)

Qualifying R2 €20,000 (£17k)