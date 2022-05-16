Eurosport secured the rights for the 2022 Roland-Garros and will hold exclusive coverage, headed by Barbara Schett and Mats Wilander

The French Open qualifiers have begun at the Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, with the first round scheduled to take place on Monday 23 May 2022.

Roland-Garros is the second Grand Slam of the year, succeeding the Australian Open which took place in January and preceeding Wimbledon which will take place at the beginning of July.

Novak Djokovic comes into the tournament as the reigning champion and will be the first Grand Slam of his 2022 after missing Australia.

The Serbian world number one was deported from Melbourne, Victoria, after failing to provide sufficient reasoning for being unvaccinated. It was unknown as to whether he would then be able to defend his French title after failing to defend his Australian Open title but it is looking more likely that the French government have relaxed their rules regarding vaccination entry requirements.

Novak Djokovic will hope to defend French Open title next week

It has, however, recently been announced that Andy Murray has had to pull out of the French Open. Murray, who has struggled with form since returning to the circuit following his hip injury, has decided to focus his attention on Wimbledon and will therefore make the sacrifice of missing Roland-Garros.

As the qualifiers heat up and the tournament proper looms, let’s take a look at who will be heading the coverage for the French Open 2022.

How to watch the French Open 2022?

Eurosport secured the rights for the French Open back in 2021, taking over from Amazon Prime Video and will now be showing exclusive coverage of Roland-Garros from 2022 onwards.

Subscriptions for Eurosport start at £6.99/month. Those who have Sky Sport subscriptions can also receive access to Eurosport.

Who is presenting at the French Open 2022?

The former Austrian tennis player Barbara Schett will be leading the coverage in the French Open. Schett, 46, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open on four occasions, as well as reaching the fourth round of the French Open and Wimbledon.

Schett made it to the quarter final of the 1999 US Open and has 10 WTA titles. At the height of her career in 1999, she reached a WTA ranking of number 7.

Since her retirement from the court, Schett has been a Eurosport and Servus TV presenter.

The Austrian will be joined by Mats Wilander. The Swedish former tennis star won seven Grand Slam titles and is a former winner of the French Open.

He first won in Roland-Garros when he was just 17 years old and went on to win at the US Open and Australian Open, reaching the quarter final stage of Wimbledon on three occasions.

Mats Wilander in 1989 - he will join Schett for the French Open coverage

In 1988, Wilander was ranked as the number one player in the world and has since worked as a coach, training Tatian Golovin and Paul-Henri Mathieu.

Who will commentate at the French Open?

Schett and Wilander are set to be joined by Simon Reed, Chris Bradnam, Nick Lester and Barry Millns.