Laura Robson became the first Briton to win the Wimbledon girls’ title for 24 years in 2008

The British tennis player Laura Robson has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 28.

Robson rose to fame back in 2008 when she took the Wimbledon Girls’ title, becoming the first Briton to do so in 25 years.

She then went on to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon and the US Open before injury interrrupted her career and has hindered progress.

Speaking to the BBC, Robson said: “It feels weird to say out loud, but I’m done, I’m retired.

“I’ve sort of known that for a while because of what I was told my the doctors last year, but I think it just took me so long to say it to myself, which is why it took me so long to say it officially.”

Robson had a wrist surgery in 2014 followed by three hip operations and these have finally taken their toll on the athlete as she announces her move to step away from the court.

What did Laura Robson say?

In her announcement, Robson spoke of the support she had received from the LTA’s former chief medical officer Dr Jo Larkin and a senior physiotherapist Rob Hill with whom the 28-year-old had worked with extensively over the years.

“We just sat down and cried together, but I know they are going to be in my life forever.

“I think I’m always going to have the feeling that I could have done more, unfortunately. I feel like if I had just had another year or two of being healthy, I don’t know what I could have achieved.

“But I’m really proud of the Olympics, of playing Fed Cup - playing for your country in any way was always one of my favourite weeks of the year - and I think playing Wimbledon and the US Open the time that I did well, I will have those memories forever.”

Robson and Andy Murray won the Olympic Silver Medal at the 2012 London Olympics

Speaking of her incredible achievement aged 14 at the Wimbledon Girls’ tournament she said: “It didn’t harm me in anyway, and I think it was really exciting and it was the first time I played on a big stadium.

“And the things that it rbought me in life - the year after being able to open show court two at Wimbledon in the main draw - I wouldn’t have had that opportunity had I not won the juniors

“I think it opened my eyes to how tough it is, how much pressure was on my shoulders, and how to deal with tough things in your life. I wouldn’t take it back for anything.”

Laura Robson career highlights

After winning the Junior title in 2008, Robson was then announced as the WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2012 after beating Grand Slam champions Kim Clijsters and Li Na in her run to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

Her only WTA final came in the same year at the Guangzhou Open - in reaching this final, Robson also became the first Briton to play in a WTA final for 22 years.

At the 2012 Olympics, Robson partnered with Andy Murray and won a silver medal in the mixed doubles.

Their opponents Victoria Azarenka and Max Myrni won the deciding tie-break 10-8.

Her highest WTA ranking came in 2013 when she reached 27 in the world rankings.

What is Laura Robson’s career earnings and net worth?

According to IdolNetworth, Robson is estimated to have a net worth of around $8million (about £6.5million).

Over the years, it is also estimated that the Olympic Silver medallist earned a total of $1,588,352 in prize money (around £1.3million).

Who is Laura Robson’s partner?

In 2020, it was revealed that Laura Robson was dating the Tom Ford model James Yates. The former WTA world number 27 posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram which was soon followed by Yates putting up a similar picture just after.