The clay court season is set to come to an end at Roland Garros and here is all you need to know about The French Open 2022 draw.

The greatest tennis players in the world will make their way to Roland Garros this week as the French Open gets underway.

An eventful clay court season culminates over the next fortnight as the likes of Novak Djokavic and Iga Swiatek look to add to their list of Grand Slam titles.

NationalWorld takes a look at the vital information needed ahead of the tournament.

When does the French Open get underway?

The qualifiers for the 126th French Open got underway earlier this week - but the main part of the tournament will start on Sunday 22nd May with a series of first round matches.

It will run until the weekend of Saturday 4th June, when the women’s final is set to take place.

The men’s final gets underway 24 hours later.

When does the main draw take place?

There isn’t long to wait until some of the world’s greatest players learn of their first round opponents at Roland Garros.

The draw takes place on Thursday 19th May and is scheduled to begin at 6pm BST.

Who are the favourites to win the French Open?

The men’s side of the tournament seems to be all about two players.

World number one, Novak Djokovic, will return to grand slam tennis after an eight-month absence and will take his place as number one seed and pre-tournament favourite.

Novak Djokovic will hope to defend French Open title next week

Number two seed, Daniil Medvedev has a short stint at the top of the rankings earlier this year - and he will head to Roland Garros on the back of limited on-court time after he had surgery on a hernia problem.

Unsurprisingly, given her blistering form, world number one Iga Swiatek is the undoubted favourite for the women’s title.

She is looking for a second Roland Garros title and has claimed tournament wins in Rome, Stuttgart, Qatar, Miami and Indian Wells.

Who are the main British hopes for the tournament?

Not since 1976 has a British player won a senior title at Rolando Garros - but a number of our players will hope to emulate Sue Barker this year.

The main hope in the men’s draw is Cameron Norrie, who heads into the tournament as tenth seed.

Norrie has enjoyed a remarkable 18 months and will hope to continue his rise with an impressive display over the next fortnight.

However, without putting a dampener on expectations, he is yet to go beyond the third round of the French Open.

Emma Raducanu carries the British hopes in the Women’s draw following on from her historic US Open win last year.

She has suffered a number of injury concerns in recent months but will hope to impress on clay over the next two weeks.

Where can the tournament be watched?

Eurosport and Discovery+ have the rights for the tournament they will broadcast live coverage via their television channels and websites. Eurosport will also be streaming the draw live.

Who are the seeds for the draw?

