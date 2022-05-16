Cameron Norrie is the first seed at the ATP Lyon Open with a week to go before French Open at Roland-Garros Stadium.

This week sees the ATP Lyon Open take place in France with many of the world’s best players missing out to rest ahead of the French Open next week.

Roland-Garros is the second Grand Slam of the year and will have Novak Djokovic defending his title in the country’s capital.

Andy Murray recently revealed that he will no longer be participating in the French Open as he prepares for Wimbledon - the third Grand Slam of the Year which takes place in July.

As the world’s top 10 miss out on the Lyon Open, it is Britain’s Cameron Norrie who is leading the way and gives him a solid chance of finding his feet in France ahead of Roland-Garros next week.

Norrie is joined by Gael Monfils in France as they both hope to reach another ATP title ahead of the second Grand Slam of the year.

Gael Monfils will feature in ATP Lyon Open

With all the top 10 missing in the Lyon Open, Norrie is the number one seed in the tournament and will not have to fear battling the defending champion, Stefanos Tsitsipas, in the final once again after falling second to the Greek in the 2021 tournament.

Tsitsipas, like many of his peers in the top 10 of the ATP rankings, will feature in the French Open in Paris next week.

Here is all you need to know about the ATP Lyon Open 2022

When is the Lyon Open?

The tournament started on Saturday 14 May 2022 and will conclude on Sunday 22 May 2022.

Schedule:

Saturday 14 May 2022, Qualifiers

Sunday 15 May 2022, Round of 32

Monday 16 May 2022, Round of 32

Tuesday 17 May 2022, Round of 32

Wednesday 18 May 2022, Round of 16

Thursday 19 May 2022, Quarter Final

Saturday 21 May 2022, Semi Final

Sunday 22 May 2022, FINAL

Where is the tournament taking place?

The Lyon Open, replacing the Open de Nice Cote d’Azur takes place on clay courts at the Parc de la Tête d’Or- Vélodrome George Preveral.

How to watch ATP Lyon Open

There is live streaming available for the ATP Lyon Open via Bet365 . Registering for an account may cost around €10.

What is the prize money for the ATP Lyon Open?

The total prize money is set at around €586,140.

Who are the top seeds taking part in the Lyon Open?

Here are the top eight seeds for the ATP Lyon Open:

Cameron Norrie

Pablo Carreno Busta

Gael Monfils

Alex de Minaur

Karen Khachanov

Aslan Karatsev

Sebastian Baez

Pedro Martinez

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was knocked out in the Round of 32 by Alex Molcan 6-4 6-4.

When is Cameron Norrie next playing?

Norrie will first play in the tournament in the Round of 16. He is scheduled to play Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo on Wednesday 18 May 2022. The time of his match is yet to be confirmed.