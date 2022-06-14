Here is all we know about whether Andy Murray’s latest injury will affect his Wimbledon bid.

Andy Murray has endured a disappointing few days after his bid for a first grass-court singles title in six years ended with defeat in the Stuttgart Open final.

Murray will be eager to redeem himself later this month with Wimbledon rapidly approaching, after an underwhelming 2021 tournament that saw him beaten in the third round by Denis Shapovalov.

However, his hopes of success in the UK have suffered a blow after he picked up an injury during Sunday’s match.

What’s his current injury status?

Andy Murray was forced to withdraw from the Cinch Queen’s Club Championships after suffering an abdominal injury during his loss in Germany to Matteo Berrettini on Sunday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion underwent a scan on Monday which showed a strain to his left abdomen, resulting in Murray making the difficult decision to not participate at Queen’s.

Murray said: “After having a scan this afternoon, an abdominal injury means I won’t be fit to compete at Queen’s this year.

“The tournament means a lot to me and it’s disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already.”

Will he be fit for Wimbledon?

With less than two weeks to go until Wimbledon kicks off, Murray’s injury has raised question marks as to whether he will be able to play in this year’s competition.

There has been no clear indication as to whether the 35-year-old will be ready for Wimbledon and it is likely to be a decision made much closer to the time.

However, it is thought that the Scotsman is hopeful of recovering in time to participate, and is likely to play an exhibition event at the Hurlingham Club next week in preparation.

What has been said?

Following the Stuttgart finale, Murray expressed his positivity ahead of this month’s Wimbledon tournament.

He said: “Thank you to my own team here, to Shane [Annun] and Mark [Hilton] and my team back home watching and my family. Thank you so much for all the support this week. Sorry I couldn’t get over the line today.

“But there’s been a lot of progress the last few weeks and I’m looking forward to what the future has to hold. I’m feeling a lot better about my game. Hopefully my body can hold up a little while longer so I can keep playing matches like this!”

Meanwhile, British No 2 Dan Evans is confident that his absence from Queen’s won’t affect his Wimbledon bid.

The Birmingham-born tennis star said: “In Andy’s case, if anybody knows how to prepare himself for Wimbledon, it’s him.