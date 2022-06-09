Rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz will not play in the upcoming Queen’s Club Championships due to injury.

The annual male tennis tournament is set to take place in just a few days time as the ATP players prepare for the third Grand Slam of the year which takes place shortly after.

The Queen’s Club Championships will take place just over a week after the conclusion of the French Open which saw Rafael Nadal achieve a 22nd Grand Slam title, pushing him two ahead of his closest rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal’s victory over the Norwegian 23-year-old Casper Ruud at Roland-Garros was also his 14th French Open title.

The Queen’s Club tournament takes place in London, and precedes the historic Wimbledon tournament which begins at the end of June, and as both events take place on grass courts, many use the environs of the Queen’s Club to prepare themselves for the historic British Grand Slam tournament.

Andy Murray has a record five titles at Queen’s Club

Former world and British number one Andy Murray has won a record five titles between 2009 and 2016 at the Queen’s Club Championships although he is unlikely to be in attendance at this year’s tournament in the hope that he is sufficiently well rested ahead of his home Grand Slam shortly after.

The Italian world number 10 Matteo Berrettini is the reigning champion at the West Kensington tournament.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Queen’s Club Championships

When is the Queen’s Club Championships?

The tournament will begin on Saturday 11 June 2022 and will conclude on Sunday 19 June 2022.

Tournament schedule:

Qualifiers: Saturday 11 June - Sunday 13 June 2022

Round of 32: Monday 13 June - Tuesday 14 June 2022

Round of 16: Wednesday 15 June - Thursday 16 June 2022

Quarter finals: Friday 17 June 2022

Semi Finals: Saturday 18 June

Finals: Sunday 19 June 2022

How to watch Queen’s Club Championships?

The tournament will be available to watch live on Amazon Prime Video. Subscriptions for Amazon Prime cost around £7.99/month with the first month free.

How to buy tickets for Queen’s Club Championships

Tickets for the event are available to purchase through the LTA website with prices ranging from £10 to £14.

Who is playing in the Queen’s Club Championships?

Matteo Berrettini is set to in attendance to defend his title along with 2021 finalist and British number one Cameron Norrie.

The 19-year-old Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz has had to pull out of the tournament due to an elbow injury. It remains unknown whether he will be able to play at Wimbledon.

Both Andy Murray and Jack Draper have been given wildcards for the tournament.

Here are the top 10 players expected to attend: