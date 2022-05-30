As Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic prepare for quarter final clash, here are a look at previous winners at Roland Garros

Two of tennis’s greatest ever players are set to come face to face in the quarter final of the French Open.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will play each other for the 59th time after Nadal beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and Djokovic thrashed Diego Schwartzman to make it to the final eight in the tournament.

The Spanish 21 Grand Slam winner went into battle against Canada’s Auger-Aliassime with the pair playing for an incredible four hours and 21 minutes before Nadal eventually came out on top.

Britain have lost their final player in the tournament after recent ATP Lyon title winner Cameron Norrie lost to Karen Kachanov in the third round of the tournament.

Dan Evans and Emma Raducanu both made it to the second round of the French Grand Slam before Mikael Ymer defeated Evans and Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat the US Open champ.

Djokovic and Nadal will be joined in the semi final by Alexander Zverev and the rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz.

In the WTA tournament, America’s Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens are set to face each other in the Women’s quarter finals with the 18-year-old Gauff citing Raducanu as her inspiration for believing she can make it all the way to the final.

Leylah Fernandez and Martina Trevisan are the other two confirmed quarter finalists at this year’s French Open.

With the French Open final under a week away, here are some of the past winners at Roland-Garros...

Who are the current reigning champions of the French Open?

Novak Djokovic achieved his 19th Grand Slam win at last year’s French Open with a five set win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Greek took the first two sets 7-6 6-2 before the Serbian fought back to take the final three 6-3 6-2 6-4, winning his second French Open trophy.

Djokovic had faced Nadal in the semi final for what turned out to be one of the greatest showdowns of the year, with the world number one taking a 3-6 6-3 7-6 6-2 win.

Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open tournament

Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova is the reigning champion of the women’s tournament. She beate Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 to take her first French Open win.

Krejcikova fell in the first round to France’s Diane Parry at this year’s tournament.

Who is the most successful player at the French Open?

Rafael Nadal is the most successful player at Roland Garros with a record number of 13 wins at the French Open.

He first won the tournament in 2005 and has gone on to win in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Former French tennis player Max Decugis has eight wins, all in the Amateur era, while Sweden’s Bjorn Borg has six wins.

In the women’s tournament, Chris Evert has seven French Open wins to her name, making her the most successful female player at the competition.

She won in 1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985 and 1986.

Suzanne Lenglen and Steffi Graf both have six French Open titles to their name, while Tennis superstar Serena Williams has three.

Have any British players won the French Open?

Margaret Scriven Vivian won the French Open twice in the Amateur era, in 1933 and 1934. In the Open era, Ann Haydon Jones is Britain’s only French Open winner with two wins in 1961 and 1966.

Fred Perry is Britain’s only winner in the men’s tournament, winning in 1935, while no British men’s players have won in the open era.

When is the French Open final?

The final takes place on Sunday 5 June 2022 and will be available to watch on Eurosport. Subscriptions for Eurosport start at £6.99/month.

Previous winners of French Open

List of all winners of Roland Garros in the Open era (since 1968)