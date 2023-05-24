The French Open begins in just a few days time and while fans will await in anticipation to see if Novak Djokovic will be able to complete the record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam win, there are set to be some big names missing from the draw.
Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will both be out of action. Raducanu recently underwent surgery on both of her wrists and is set to miss much of the summer season while Murray will be preparing for a busy grass court season, including his home slam of Wimbledon.
Rafael Nadal, the 2022 champion, will also be unavailable due to injury. Recent Madrid Open winner and US Open title-holder Carlos Alcaraz sits as the number one seed in the men’s tournament, with Djokovic in third.
Here is all you need to know about when these stars will be hitting the courts...
When is the French Open 2023?
The qualifiers for the tournament are already underway, beginning on Monday 22 May. They will conclude this Friday ahead of the first round of the tournament proper on Sunday 28 May. The Grand Slam will then conclude on Sunday 11 June.
The draw is yet to be determined and will be confirmed once the qualifiers have finished.
Here is the full schedule (all times are BST)...
- Sunday 28 May: Ladies and Men’s first round - from 10am on all courts
- Monday 29 May: Ladies and men’s first round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier
- Tuesday 30 May: Ladies and Men’s first round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier
- Wednesday 31 May: Ladies and Men’s second round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier
- Thursday 1 June: Ladies and Men’s second round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier
- Friday 2 June: Ladies and Men’s third round - from 10am on all courts
- Saturday 3 June: Ladies and Men’s third round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier
- Sunday 4 June: Ladies and Men’s fourth round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier
- Monday 5 June: Ladies and Men’s fourth round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier
- Tuesday 6 June: Ladies and Men’s quarter-finals - from 11am
- Wednesday 7 June: Ladies and Men’s quarter-finals - from 11 am and not before 7.30pm
- Thursday 8 June: Ladies’ semi-finals - from 2pm
- Friday 9 June: Men’s semi-finals - not before 1.45pm
- Saturday 10 June: Ladies’ finals - not before 2pm
- Sunday 11 June: Men’s finals - not before 2pm
How to watch the French Open 2023
Eurosport will have all the action from the French Open. Fans can tune into Eurosport channels 1 and 2 as well as streaming the action on discovery+. Go to our article on How to watch the French Open to find out more.
Who are the top seeds?
Here are the top seeds in both the men and women’s singles:
ATP:
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Daniil Medvedev
- Novak Djokovic
- Casper Ruud
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Holger Rune
- Andrey Rublev
- Jannik Sinner
- Taylor Fritz
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
The top British seed is Cameron Norrie at 14 and Dan Evans currently sits at the 20th seed.
WTA:
- Iga Swiatek
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Jessica Pegula
- Elena Rybakina
- Caroline Garcia
- Coco Gauff
- Ons Jabeur
- Maria Sakkari
- Daria Kasatkina
- Petra Kvitova
With Emma Raducanu out of the tournament, there are no British women on the singles main-draw entry.