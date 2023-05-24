Emma Raducanu will not be in action at Roland Garros following wrist surgeries

The French Open begins in just a few days time and while fans will await in anticipation to see if Novak Djokovic will be able to complete the record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam win, there are set to be some big names missing from the draw.

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will both be out of action. Raducanu recently underwent surgery on both of her wrists and is set to miss much of the summer season while Murray will be preparing for a busy grass court season, including his home slam of Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal, the 2022 champion, will also be unavailable due to injury. Recent Madrid Open winner and US Open title-holder Carlos Alcaraz sits as the number one seed in the men’s tournament, with Djokovic in third.

Here is all you need to know about when these stars will be hitting the courts...

When is the French Open 2023?

The qualifiers for the tournament are already underway, beginning on Monday 22 May. They will conclude this Friday ahead of the first round of the tournament proper on Sunday 28 May. The Grand Slam will then conclude on Sunday 11 June.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud - 2022 winner and runner-up at French Open

The draw is yet to be determined and will be confirmed once the qualifiers have finished.

Here is the full schedule (all times are BST)...

Sunday 28 May : Ladies and Men’s first round - from 10am on all courts

: Ladies and Men’s first round - from 10am on all courts Monday 29 Ma y: Ladies and men’s first round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier

y: Ladies and men’s first round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier Tuesday 30 May: Ladies and Men’s first round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Ladies and Men’s first round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier Wednesday 31 May : Ladies and Men’s second round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier

: Ladies and Men’s second round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier Thursday 1 June: Ladies and Men’s second round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Ladies and Men’s second round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier Friday 2 June: Ladies and Men’s third round - from 10am on all courts

Ladies and Men’s third round - from 10am on all courts Saturday 3 June: Ladies and Men’s third round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Ladies and Men’s third round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier Sunday 4 June: Ladies and Men’s fourth round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Ladies and Men’s fourth round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier Monday 5 June: Ladies and Men’s fourth round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Ladies and Men’s fourth round - from 10am and 11am on Court Philippe-Chatrier Tuesday 6 June : Ladies and Men’s quarter-finals - from 11am

: Ladies and Men’s quarter-finals - from 11am Wednesday 7 June : Ladies and Men’s quarter-finals - from 11 am and not before 7.30pm

: Ladies and Men’s quarter-finals - from 11 am and not before 7.30pm Thursday 8 June : Ladies’ semi-finals - from 2pm

: Ladies’ semi-finals - from 2pm Friday 9 June : Men’s semi-finals - not before 1.45pm

: Men’s semi-finals - not before 1.45pm Saturday 10 June : Ladies’ finals - not before 2pm

: Ladies’ finals - not before 2pm Sunday 11 June: Men’s finals - not before 2pm

How to watch the French Open 2023

Eurosport will have all the action from the French Open. Fans can tune into Eurosport channels 1 and 2 as well as streaming the action on discovery+. Go to our article on How to watch the French Open to find out more.

Who are the top seeds?

Here are the top seeds in both the men and women’s singles:

ATP:

Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Andrey Rublev Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Felix Auger-Aliassime

The top British seed is Cameron Norrie at 14 and Dan Evans currently sits at the 20th seed.

WTA:

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula Elena Rybakina Caroline Garcia Coco Gauff Ons Jabeur Maria Sakkari Daria Kasatkina Petra Kvitova