The six-time ATP Tour title winner beat Casper Ruud in the final at Flushing Meadows to claim his first Grand Slam victory

There is a new name on the US Open men’s singles trophy this year after Carlos Alzaraz beat Casper Ruud 3-2 in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The young Spaniard won the first set of the showpiece event at Flushing Meadows 6-4 before losing the second and third 6-2, 7-6 to his Norwegian opponent.

However, six time ATP Tour title winner came back to win both the fourth and the deciding set 7-6, 6-3 respectively to secure the first Grand Slam victory of his fledgling tennis career.

As for Ruud, he is still waiting for his first grand slam title, having also reached the final of this year’s French Open.

Here is everything you need to know about Alcaraz including his age, career wins, net worth and world ranking following his US Open success:

Who is Carlos Alcaraz?

Alcaraz, like British star Emma Raducanu last year, win’s his first Grand Slam singles title while still just a teenager at the age of 19.

He only celebrated his 19th birthday in May of this year having joined the ATP Tour in 2020 at the age of 16.

At 17-years-old, he became the youngest ever participant in the Australian Open men’s singles in 2021.

He won his first ATP Tour title at that year’s Madrid Open where he became the youngest ever champion - beating the record held by fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal since 2004.

He has since gone on to win five more ATP Tour titles.

At Grand Slam events, his previous best performance came at last year’s US Open where he got to the quarter-finals before reaching the same round at this year’s French Open.

He made it to the third round of the Australian Open and then went on to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

He began this year’s US Open by beating Argentinian pair Sebastian Baez and Federico Coria in the first and second rounds respectively.

He overcame America’s Jenson Brooksby in the third round before knocking out 2014 winner Marin Cilic in the Round of 16.

Alcaraz beat Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final before seeing off America’s Frances Tiafoe in the semis to secure his place in the final.

He is coached by 2003 US Open finalist and former French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Carlos Alcaraz net worth and world ranking

Alcaraz was seeded third for the 2022 US Open and has now become the number one ranked men’s player on the ATP Tour following his final win.

His win at Arthur Ashe stadium made him not only the youngest men’s winner of the US Open since 1990 but also the youngest ever men’s world number one.

Per CelebrityNetWorth.com, Alcaraz has a net worth of $4 million (USD) but his US Open victory has brought his career winnings to almost $9 million.