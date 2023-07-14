Novak Djokovic credits his strict plant-based and gluten-free diet for his tennis success

Novak Djokovic is one of the most successful tennis players of all time.

The reigning Wimbledon champion will be looking to reclaim his crown this weekend as The Championship heads towards its conclusion. The Serbian sporting icon could surpass Serena Williams and become the most decorated singles player in Grand Slam history.

He has already claimed victories in the Australian Open and French Open in 2023, taking his overall title haul to 23 - but could take that to 24 if he triumphs at Wimbledon. Prior to that he will face Italy's Jannik Sinner in the semi-final on Friday (14 July) afternoon.

Djokovic has credited a change in his diet for his transformation into the world's best tennis player from 2011 onwards. Since going gluten-free he has won 22 of his 23 titles - having previously only triumped in the Australian Open in 2008.

What diet does Novak Djokovic follow?

In July 2010 prior to a Davis Cup clash, Djokovic added Igor Četojević, a Serbian nutritionist and proponent of traditional medicine to his team. Četojević has had a big influence on Djokovic's diet.

The Serbian tennis star went gluten-free and has credited the move with increasing his endurance on the court - Četojević allegedly discovered Djokovic had a gluten intolerance while using applied kinesiology.

Djokovic settled on a vegan diet and has claimed that the plant-based diet cured his persistent allergies and mild asthma - although this has not been verified. He is also dairy-free as part of his diet.

What does Novak Djokovic eat each day?

The tennis star gave fans a glimpse into his daily eating habits with his 2014 book "Serve To Win: The 14-Day Gluten-Free Plan for Physical and Mental Excellence". Insider report that in the book, Djokovic credits the diet for taking him from the "brink of failure to the champion of the world".

But what does he eat for each meal?

Nova Djokavic has won an all-time record 23 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, including a record ten Australian Open titles.

Breakfast

Hello! Magazine reports that Djokovic starts his day a glass of warm water with lemon. He follows it up with celery juice and a green smoothie - packed with ingredients such as spinach and algae.

Lunch

The tennis star who is plant-based usually eats a lunch of mixed-green salads and a vegan pasta primavera - which is an American dish from the 1970s featuring a mixture of pasta, vegetables and a cream sauce, but the tennis star's version features optional vegan cheese.

Dinner

Hello! Magazine reports that in his book, Djokovic explained that for his dinner he likes to eat a meal featuring easily digestible ingredients - such as white meats, fish and leafy greens. However he has since gone fully plant-based and has swapped in vegan proteins.