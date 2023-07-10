Novak Djokovic is bidding to secure a record-continuing 24th Grand Slam as he lights up the courts in SW19. The 36-year-old from Serbia is also on track to complete the calendar slam after his wins in Australia and Roland Garros earlier this year.

He could become the first person since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the feat but must win on the Wimbledon grass first. Djokovic secured dominant wins over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin, Australia’s Jordan Thompson and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Following his win against 38-year-old Wawrinka, Djokovic said: “We are two old guys fighting with th young guns. We have had some amazing battles on the biggest courts. I respect him as a player and he is a really nice guy so I wish him all the best for the rest of the season.”

He is now taking on Hubert Hurkacz in a match that was forced to be suspended due to the 11pm curfew. The match was left on Sunday 9 July with the Serbian leading 7-6 7-6

As Djokovic looks to equal Roger Federer’s record at the British Grand Slam, here is all you need to know about his upcoming match...

When is Djokovic playing?

Djokovic will head back out to the court later today, Monday 10 July, and will resume his fourth round fixture against Hurkacz. The match will take place following the conclusion of Elena Rybakina’s match against Beatriz Haddad Maia on Centre Court.

How to watch Djokovic at Wimbledon

The BBC will have all of the coverage from Wimbledon with the programme starting at 9.30am each day of play on BBC One. Head to our article on How to Watch Wimbledon to find out more about live stream details and highlights shows.

Who is Djokovic playing?

Djokovic’s fourth round match sees him play Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. The 17th seed at Wimbledon beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Britain’s Jan Choinski and Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, all in straight sets to reach the fourth round.

The 26-year-old has previously reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, a feat he accomplished in 2021, but last year saw him reach only the first round. Hurkacz is yet to reach a Grand Slam final and while he is currently ranked number 18 in the world, he has previously reached a career high of nine in the ATP rankings.

Who could Djokovic face next?

If Djokovic wins his fourth round match against Poland’s Hurkacz, he will face Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final.

Who else is playing Wimbledon 2023?

Djokovic is the tournament favourite but it is Carlos Alcaraz who is the top seed at Wimbledon 2023 and the current world number one. The 2022 US Open champion will be taking on Matteo Berrettini later on today, in the hope of reaching the quarter-finals.