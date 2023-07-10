Victoria Azarenka was defeated by Elina Svitolina in a thrilling fourth round clash at Wimbledon

Victoria Azarenka was booed after her defeat at Wimbledon. (Getty Images)

Victoria Azarenka was booed off court by Wimbledon fans as she fell to a narrow defeat against Elina Svitolina.

The fourth round clash proved to be a thriller and Svitolina celebrated a 2-6 6-4 7-6 (11-9) win over Azarenka in a victory which she described as “the second happiest moment” of her life after the birth of her child.

Azarenka left the court to a chorus of jeers from spectators as she left Court One and the 33-year-old briefly paused and made a gesture of frustration to the supporters before leaving.

But why was Victoria Azarenka booed in the aftermath of her Wimbledon loss and what has she said about the incident?

Here is everything you need to know.

Why was Victoria Azarenka booed off the court?

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka faced off against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in a thrilling fourth round contest at Wimbledon on Sunday 9 July.

The Ukrainian has not shaken hands with any Russian or Belarusians after the matches since the start of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Svitloina has made her stance clear on many occasions and refused to meet Azarenka at the net. However, it was the Belarusian who was jeered by supporters as she left Court One.

Commenting after the game, Azararenka said: “It wasn’t fair” for her to be booed by Wimbledon fans.

She added: “ What should I have done? Stayed and waited? She doesn’t want to shake hands with Russian, Belarusian people. I respected her decision.”

What has Elina Svitolina said after the game?

Elina Svitolina has progressed to the next round of Wimbledon after her victory. (Getty Images)

Elina Svitolina said “she could not really answer” if she was surprised at the hostile reaction towards Azarenka.

The Ukrainian was subjected to jeers from supporters at the French Open last month, during her quarter-final defeat to Aryna Sabalenka.

Svitolina added: “I feel like each player that loses, and there is no handshake, is getting booed. I think the tennis organisations have to come out with a statement that there will be no handshakes between Russian/ Belarusian and Ukrainian players.

“I already said multiple times that until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, I’m not going to shake hands. I have a clear statement. I don’t know how more clear I can be.”

The Ukraine star has progressed to the quarter-final of Wimbledon, where she will be paired with Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

