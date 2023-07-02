Wimbledon will get underway in less than 24 hours time.

The world's best tennis players will take to the famous grass courts in a bid to win The Championship on Monday (3 July). Tickets for the tournament will be available if you are willing to queue - unless you got lucky with the public ballot.

But how much does it cost to watch matches on Centre Court and No,1 Court? Here's all you need to know:

What are the prices for Centre Court?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prices for Centre Court, which is used as the main court during The Championship, range from £80 all the way up to £255 depending on the date you want to attend. Prices increase in particular towards the final days of the tournament.

Here is how much it costs for tickets on the main court:

Centre Court

Day 1 - £80

Day 2 - £80

Day 3 - £100

Day 4 - £100

Day 5 - £130

Day 6 - £130

Day 7 - £155

Day 8 - £155

Day 9 - £185

Day 10 - £185

Day 11 - £220

Day 12 - £220

Day 13 - £255

Day 14 - £255

Centre Court (back six rows)

Day 1 - £70

Day 2 - £70

Day 3 - £90

Day 4 - £90

Day 5 - £115

Day 6 - £115

Day 7 - £140

Day 8 - £140

Day 9 - £165

Day 10 - £165

Day 11 - £200

Day 12 - £200

Day 13 - £230

Day 14 - £230

Wimbledon is on this year from Monday July 3 to Sunday July 16.

How much do tickets for No.1 Court cost?

The No.1 Court at Wimbledon will also see plenty of huge matches throughout the duration of The Championship this month. If you are wanting to go and watch the action at No.1 Court during the tournmanet these are the prices:

No.1 Court

Day 1 - £75

Day 2 - £75

Day 3 - £90

Day 4 - £90

Day 5 - £120

Day 6 - £120

Day 7 - £140

Day 8 - £140

Day 9 - £170

Day 10 - £170

Day 11 - £80

Day 12 - £80

Day 13 - £45

Day 14 - £45

No.1 Court back six rows

Day 1 - £65

Day 2 - £65

Day 3 - £80

Day 4 - £80

Day 5 - £105

Day 6 - £105

Day 7 - £125

Day 8 - £125

Day 9 - £155

Day 10 - £155

Day 11 - £70

Day 12 - £70

Day 13 - £40

Day 14 - £40

What are the prices for ground passes?

On its website, Wimbledon explains: "The ultimate Wimbledon experience, the Grounds Pass enables you to access all courts including No.3 Court, Court 12 and Court 18, as well as The Hill, where we screen the action from Centre and No.1 Courts.

"Grounds Passes are priced at £27 and are reduced from day nine onwards as The Championships progresses. If you arrive in The Queue by 9am, you should have a good chance of getting in, although we can't guarantee availability of course."

Day 1 - £27

Day 2 - £27

Day 3 - £27

Day 4 - £27

Day 5 - £27

Day 6 - £27

Day 7 - £27

Day 8 - £27

Day 9 - £20

Day 10 - £20

Day 11 - £20

Day 12 - £15

Day 13 - £15

Day 14 - £8