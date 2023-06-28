We are now just a few days away from the start of Wimbledon 2023 with tennis stars from around the world venturing to SW19 to take part in the third Grand Slam of the year.

Novak Djokovic will be this year’s top favourite to lift the trophy. The Serbian is the reigning champion in the men’s competition and recently secured his 23rd Grand Slam after winning the French Open in June.

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion in the Ladies’ tournament and will face fierce competition from the world number one, Iga Swiatek, who is still seeking her first Wimbledon Grand Slam win.

The British contingent is set to be out in full force next week with Cameron Norrie leading the way. The 27-year-old reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year and will hope to go one step further in 2023. He will be joined by Dan Evans and Andy Murray while the likes of Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady have all been handed tournament wildcards for the first round proper.

Here is all you need to know about how to watch your favourite tennis stars in London next week...

When is Wimbledon 2023?

The tournament will begin on Monday 3 July following a week of qualifiers, and will conclude with the Ladies’ singles final on Saturday 15 July and the mens’ singles final on Sunday 16 July. Go to our article on When is Wimbledon to find out the full tournament schedule.

Wimbledon 2023 begins in under a week as BBC lead the coverage once again

How to watch Wimbledon 2023?

BBC are the rights-holders for Wimbledon in the UK and full coverage of the tournament will be available on BBC1, BBC2 and on BBC iPlayer. While iPlayer will offer streaming services, it will also show matches not taking place on Centre Court or Court One.

Coverage is set to start at 11am from the All England Lawn Tennis Club every day as Clare Balding replaces Sue Barker.

Will there be highlights?

The BBC will also offer a highlights show of Wimbledon with Qasa Alom presenting a daily TV programme called Today at Wimbledon at 9pm on BBC Two. Eurosport 2 will also offer daily highlights at 10pm and will show the two singles finals live.

Where to watch Wimbledon outside the UK

For those hoping to watch the action from outside the UK, fans can use VPNs such as NordVPN, so long as it’s within the rights of your broadband’s terms and conditions.

Wimbledon 2023 top seeds

Men’s singles tournament:

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Andrey Rublev Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Frances Tiafoe Felix Auger-Aliassime Cameron Norrie Borna Coric Lorenzo Musetti Alex de Minaur Tommy Paul Hubert Hurkacz Francisco Cerundolo Alexander Zverev Jan-Lennard Struff Roberto Bautista Agut Grigor Dimitrov Sebastian Korda Alexander Bublik Yoshihito Nishioka Nicolas Jarry Denis Shapovalov Daniel Evans Tallon Griekspoor Tomas Etcheverry Nick Kyrgios Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Women’s singles: