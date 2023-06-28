For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley's death an accidental drowning - coroner rules
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
The Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Hospital consultants set to strike amid pay dispute, BMA confirms
Jeffrey Epstein died as a result of negligence and misconduct

How to watch Wimbledon 2023: TV channel, live stream details and coverage explained ahead of tennis Grand Slam

Clare Balding and Isa Guha will lead coverage at Wimbledon 2023

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
3 minutes ago

We are now just a few days away from the start of Wimbledon 2023 with tennis stars from around the world venturing to SW19 to take part in the third Grand Slam of the year.

Novak Djokovic will be this year’s top favourite to lift the trophy. The Serbian is the reigning champion in the men’s competition and recently secured his 23rd Grand Slam after winning the French Open in June.

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion in the Ladies’ tournament and will face fierce competition from the world number one, Iga Swiatek, who is still seeking her first Wimbledon Grand Slam win.

Most Popular

The British contingent is set to be out in full force next week with Cameron Norrie leading the way. The 27-year-old reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year and will hope to go one step further in 2023. He will be joined by Dan Evans and Andy Murray while the likes of Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady have all been handed tournament wildcards for the first round proper.

Here is all you need to know about how to watch your favourite tennis stars in London next week...

When is Wimbledon 2023?

The tournament will begin on Monday 3 July following a week of qualifiers, and will conclude with the Ladies’ singles final on Saturday 15 July and the mens’ singles final on Sunday 16 July. Go to our article on When is Wimbledon to find out the full tournament schedule.

Wimbledon 2023 begins in under a week as BBC lead the coverage once againWimbledon 2023 begins in under a week as BBC lead the coverage once again
Wimbledon 2023 begins in under a week as BBC lead the coverage once again

How to watch Wimbledon 2023?

BBC are the rights-holders for Wimbledon in the UK and full coverage of the tournament will be available on BBC1, BBC2 and on BBC iPlayer. While iPlayer will offer streaming services, it will also show matches not taking place on Centre Court or Court One.

Coverage is set to start at 11am from the All England Lawn Tennis Club every day as Clare Balding replaces Sue Barker.

Will there be highlights?

The BBC will also offer a highlights show of Wimbledon with Qasa Alom presenting a daily TV programme called Today at Wimbledon at 9pm on BBC Two. Eurosport 2 will also offer daily highlights at 10pm and will show the two singles finals live.

Where to watch Wimbledon outside the UK

For those hoping to watch the action from outside the UK, fans can use VPNs such as NordVPN, so long as it’s within the rights of your broadband’s terms and conditions.

Wimbledon 2023 top seeds

Men’s singles tournament:

  1. Carlos Alcaraz
  2. Novak Djokovic
  3. Daniil Medvedev
  4. Casper Ruud
  5. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  6. Holger Rune
  7. Andrey Rublev
  8. Jannik Sinner
  9. Taylor Fritz
  10. Frances Tiafoe
  11. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  12. Cameron Norrie
  13. Borna Coric
  14. Lorenzo Musetti
  15. Alex de Minaur
  16. Tommy Paul
  17. Hubert Hurkacz
  18. Francisco Cerundolo
  19. Alexander Zverev
  20. Jan-Lennard Struff
  21. Roberto Bautista Agut
  22. Grigor Dimitrov
  23. Sebastian Korda
  24. Alexander Bublik
  25. Yoshihito Nishioka
  26. Nicolas Jarry
  27. Denis Shapovalov
  28. Daniel Evans
  29. Tallon Griekspoor
  30. Tomas Etcheverry
  31. Nick Kyrgios
  32. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Women’s singles:

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. elena Rybakina
  4. Jessica Pegula
  5. Caroline Garcia
  6. Ons Jabeur
  7. Coco Gauff
  8. Maria Sakkari
  9. Petra Kvitova
  10. Barbora Krejcikova
  11. Daria Kasatkina
  12. Veronika Kudermetova
  13. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  14. Belinda Bencic
  15. Liudmila Samsonova
  16. Jelena Ostapenko
  17. Luidmila Samsonova
  18. Karolina Pliskova
  19. Victoria Azarenka
  20. Donna Vekic
  21. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  22. Anastasia Potapova
  23. Magda Linette
  24. Qinwen Zheng
  25. Madison Keys
  26. Anhelina Kalinina
  27. Bernada Pera
  28. Elise Mertens
  29. Irina-Camelia Begu
  30. Petra Martic
  31. Maya Sherif
  32. Marie Bouzkova
Related topics:WimbledonNovak DjokovicCameron Norrie