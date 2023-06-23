It’s just over a week until the third Grand Slam of the Year gets underway in England’s capital. The prestigious and historical Wimbledon Championships will commence with Novak Djokovic hoping to secure his record-extending 24th Grand Slam while Elena Rybakina will look to hold on to her Ladies singles’ crown.

After being banned at the tournament in 2022, Russian and Belarusian players will be able to return to SW19 but must comply with certain conditions, such as agreeing not to support the Russian and/or Belarusian states or their respective regimes and leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This decision means the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will welcome back the women’s world number two Aryna Sabalenka and Russian men’s world number three Daniil Medvedev.

Here is all you need to know about when these stars will all be in action at Wimbledon 2023...

Wimbledon 2022 winner Novak Djokovic (R) with runner-up Nick Kyrgios

When is Wimbledon 2023?

The tournament will begin on Monday 3 July and end with the Ladies’ singles final on Saturday 15 July and the Men’s singles final on Sunday 16 July. There will be the qualifying rounds taking place from Monday 27 June. Here is the schedule:

Monday 3 July – Men’s and women’s singles first round

Tuesday 4 July - Men’s and women’s singles first round

Wednesday 5 July- Men’s and women’s singles second round

Thursday 6 July- Men’s and women’s singles second round

Friday 7 July- Men’s and women’s singles third round

Saturday 8 July- Men’s and women’s singles third round

Sunday 9 July- Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Monday 10 July- Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Tuesday 11 July- Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Wednesday 12 July- Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Thursday 13 July– Women’s singles semi-finals, mixed doubles final

Friday 14 July- Men’s singles semi-finals

Saturday 15 July– Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final (Centre Court play starts at 2pm UK time)

Sunday 16 July– Men’s singles final, women’s doubles final (Centre Court play starts at 2pm UK time)

When will the draw take place?

The draw for the singles tournaments will take place on Friday 30 June following the conclusion of the qualifying rounds next week.

Where does Wimbledon take place?

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the tournament proper takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis club in SW19, the qualifying fixtures are held at the Community Sport Centre in Roehampton. The tournament has been held at the AELTC since its first competition in 1877 and this year will see the 136th staging of the event.

Which British tennis stars will compete?

Cameron Norrie will be the lead of the British pack at the Championships this year. The British number one reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2022 before falling to Novak Djokovic and he will be joined in the men’s draw by Dan Evans and Andy Murray.

Jack Draper has been forced to withdraw from tournaments due to injury but Liam Broady, Jon Choinski, Ryan Peniston, George Loffhagen and Arthur Fery have all been handed wildcards for the main draw.