The Serbian wrote ‘Kosovo is the heart of Serbia’ on the camera following first-round win

Novak Djokovic is never shy of some controversy of late and has once again hit the headlines for actions away from tennis.

At the French Open Grand Slam, which kicked off on Sunday 28 May, the Serbian world number three rounded off his first round win by writing “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence”. The 36-year-old has since come out and says he is “aware people would disagree” with him writing such a political statement on a French Open camera lens but it is an issue he “stands for”.

The phrase is in reference to the recent tension in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but Serbia has never recognised its independence. The past few days have seen violence in the areas following the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors in the north of the country, with police and Nato troops clashing with Serb protesters.

The Kosovo Olympic Committee has called for an investigation into the event but while the French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said Djokovic’s actions “was not appropriate” he has not violated any rules.

Djokovic made his comments following his three set win over American star Aleksandar Kovacevic. Here is all you need to know about what was said by the 22-time Grand Slam winner...

Novak Djokovic celebrates first round win over Aleksandar Kovacevic

What has been said?

Speaking to the press after his win, the Serbian said it is “very painful for me as a Serb to see what is happening in Kosovo and the way our people are practically driven out from the municipalities.

“Of course I’m aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It’s something that I stand for. So that’s all. Drama-free Grand Slam, I don’t think it can happen for me. I guess that drives me, as well.”

The president of Kosovo’s Olympic Committee, Ismet Krasniqi, said: “Djokovic has yet again promoted the Serbian nationalists’ propaganda and used the sport platform to do so. The further post-match statements made by such a public figure without any feeling of remorse directly result in raising the level of tension and violence between the two countries.”

The French sports minister said the two-time French Open winner’s message was ‘not appropriate’ but the International Tennis Federation has said he did not violate any rules and he is not likely to receive any reprimand for his actions.

When asked whether he had discussed the matter with French Open director Amelie Mauresmo, Djokovic - whose father was born in Kosovo - said “I have no more comment on that. I said what I needed to say.”

When is Novak Djokovic next playing?

