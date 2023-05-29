Novak Djokovic is seeking his 23rd Grand Slam title as he reaches second round of French Open

Novak Djokovic has reached the second round of the French Open after beating Aleksandar Kovacevic. The world number three beat the American 6-3 6-2 7-6 and will now prepare for his second round match in the French capital.

Djokovic is bidding to lift his 23rd Grand Slam title and go one step further than Rafael Nadal, with whom he currently shares the record for the most Grand Slam titles in the men’s sport.

Rafael Nadal had been hoping to win his 15th French Open title in Paris this year but has had to withdraw due to an ongoing hip injury. The Spaniard has now signalled his intention to retire following the 2024 ATP season and next year’s French Open could be one of his last events.

However, as the Serbian world number three bids for a record-breaking tournament, here is all you need to know as Djokovic reaches the second round...

Novak Djokovic celebrates match point against Aleksandar Kovacevic

When is Novak Djokovic next playing?

Djokovic will next take to the court on Wednesday 31 May with the time yet to be determined. The start-time will be confirmed closer to the time and will likely depend on the previous matches taking place that day.

Who is Novak Djokovic’s opponent?

The world number three will face Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the second round match. The 31-year-old Hungarian beat Hugo Grenier in the first round 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-2. He is currently ranked at number 73 in the ATP rankings and has one career title to his name.

In 2019 he reached a career high of 39 and in 2020 reached the fourth round of the French Open. Fucsovics has also previously reached the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon as well as the fourth round of the Australian and US Opens.

The two tennis stars have met on four occasions with the Serbian winning on all occasions. Their most recent fixture came in the 2021 Paris Masters. They have met at two Grand Slams - Wimbledon 2021 and US Open in 2018.

Who could Djokovic face in the third round?

Djokovic could face any of Luca Van Assche, Marco Cecchinato, Arthur Fils or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round. Van Assche will play Cecchinato in the first round as Fils takes on Davidovich-Fokina.

How to watch French Open 2023

The second Grand Slam of the year will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK. Eurosport 1 and 2 will have wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament each day as the rounds progress.

It will also be possible to live stream the action through Eurosport’s discovery+ and the plan is available for £6.99/year or £59.99/year. Discovery+ can be added to Amazon Prime accounts by signing up as an add-on.

Who else is playing in French Open 2023?

Carlos Alcaraz has taken Djokovic’s usual spot as the tournament top seed and will be looking to win his second Grand Slam after his US Open victory in September. After missing the Australian Open through injury, the 20-year-old Spaniard went on to win four of his six next tournaments, including Indian Wells and the Madrid Open.