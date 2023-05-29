How to watch Carlos Alcaraz as the number one seed in Paris

Carlos Alcaraz will shortly be taking to the courts as he prepares to fight for a second Grand Slam. The 20-year-old Spaniard had a breakout year on tour in 2022, culminating in him winning the US Open in September.

He is the number one seed at the tournament after his compatriot and 14-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from the competition due to injury.

Nadal announced that he would be beginning his retirement following next year’s ATP season and the French Open 2024 could be the final time the 22 Grand Slam winner takes to the clay courts of Paris.

However, as we look ahead to Nadal’s young apprentice coming up through the ranks, here is all you need to know as Carlos Alcaraz begins his French Open 2023 tournament...

When is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Carlos Alcaraz will take to the court today, Monday 29 May, with the match expected to begin at 3.45pm BST. He will play his fixture on the Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Who is his opponent?

Alcaraz, ranked number one in the world, will play Italy’s Flavio Cobolli. This will be the Italian’s first time in the main draw of the French Open after coming through the qualifiers. He is currently ranked number 159 in the ATP rankings. This is his first ever Grand Slam main draw entry.

Alcaraz and Cobolli have never faced each other before but earlier this year, at the 2023 BMW Open, Cobolli reached his maiden ATP quarter-final after beating Jordan Thompson and Oscar Otte.

Who could Alcaraz play in the second round?

Alcaraz will face Taro Daniel if he triumphs against Cobolli later today. The Japanese tennis player beat Australia’s Christopher O’Connell in three sets in his first round match. Daniel is currently ranked number 112 in the world and has never faced Alcaraz in a professional match before.

How to watch the French Open 2023

The second Grand Slam of the year will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK. Eurosport 1 and 2 will have wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament each day as the rounds progress.

It will also be possible to live stream the action through Eurosport’s discovery+ and the plan is available for £6.99/year or £59.99/year. Discovery+ can be added to Amazon Prime accounts by signing up as an add-on.

Who else is playing in the French Open?

Cameron Norrie is now the only British tennis star to be playing in the French Grand Slam after Dan Evans got knocked out by Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jack Draper was forced to retire due to injury.

While Alcaraz is the top seed at the tournament, there is one player determined to make more history as he seeks his 23rd Grand Slam title. Novak Djokovic, who has been seeded third, won the 2021 French Open title and will hope to secure a record-breaking Grand Slam as he takes to the clay courts this week.