The French Open is just days away from commencing as Novak Djokovic will look to seal a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Rafael Nadal, with whom Djokovic currently shares the record for most Grand Slam titles, has confirmed he will not be at Roland Garros to defend his 2022 title as he continues to recover from injury. Nadal, 36, has not played a competitive match since losing his second round match at the Australian Open - where he was top seed - and has said it is ‘impossible’ for him to return to Paris. This will mark the first time since 2004 that the 14-time champion has missed the French Open.

Iga Swiatek, the defending women’s champion, is expected to return to the clay courts despite suffering an injury at the Italian Open. She dropped just one set across her two victories in Paris and beat American teenage star Coco Gauff in last year’s final.

Here is all you need to know about how to watch the tennis stars in action...

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates Madrid Open title

When is the French Open?

The qualifiers are currently underway and take place from Monday 22 May to Friday 26 May. The tournament proper then begins on Monday 27 May and will conclude on Sunday 11 June 2023.

Here is the provisional schedule (subject to change following qualifiers):

Monday 29 May: First Round

Tuesday 30 May: First Round

Wednesday 31 May: Second Round

Thursday 1 June: Second Round

Friday 2 June: Third Round

Saturday 3 June: Third Round

Sunday 4 June: Fourth Round

Monday 5 June: Fourth Round

Tuesday 6 June: Quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Ladies’ semi-finals

Friday 9 June: Men’s semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Ladies’ finals

Sunday 11 June: Men’s finals

How to watch the French Open

The second Grand Slam of the year will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK. Eurosport 1 and 2 will have wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament each day as the rounds progress.

Can I live stream the French Open?

It will also be possible to live stream the action through Eurosport’s discovery+ and the plan is available for £6.99/year or £59.99/year. Discovery+ can be added to Amazon Prime accounts by signing up as an add-on.

Who will play in the French Open?

Joining Rafael Nadal from the treatment room will be Andy Murray. Murray had intended to play this year’s French Open believing it could be his last opportunity to do so, but he has since withdrawn and will be preparing for the upcoming grass season. The Briton will hope to get within the top 32 seeds for this year’s Wimbledon.

Sadly, he will not be the only British tennis star missing out in Paris. Emma Raducanu recently announced she would miss both the French Open and Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on her wrists.

Forming part of the British contingent will be Jack Draper - set to make his French Open debut - Cameron Norrie, and Dan Evans. Katie Boulter and Liam Broady are currently fighting their way through the qualifiers but Harriet Dart and Heather Watson are among those to have already been knocked out.