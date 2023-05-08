Andy Murray beat Tommy Paul to win his first title since 2019 in ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence

Andy Murray won his first title since 2019 when he beat America’s Tommy Paul in the final of the AP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.

This is the Scotsman’s first title since winning in Antwerp in 2019 and it marks his first final victory on clay since 2016 at the Rome Open. Murray had suffered first round exits at both Monte Carlo and the Madrid Open and took a late wildcard entry into the tournament to get more clay-court match time ahead of the French Open later this month.

Speaking after the match, the three-time Grand Slam Champion said: “This last year, 18 months, has been a bit of a struggle with my game. But (my team) have been there supporting me and working with me to try and get better. We keep going from here.”

What happened in Aix-en-Provence?

Murray was seeded fifth at the ATP Challenger event and defeated four Frenchmen on his way to meeting Paul in the final. The 35-year-old first came up against Gael Monfils whom he defeated 6-3 6-2 before taking on Laurent Lokoli in the round of 16. Murray beat the 28-year-old 6-4 5-7 6-3 and then won 6-2 7-6 against Luca Van Assche in the quarter-final.

Murray’s semi-final opponent was Harold Mayot whom he beat 7-5 6-1 before facing Tommy Paul in the final. After a slow start, which included Paul taking the first four games on the way to winning the first set, Murray was able to find his level and came back to win five successive sets. He went on to win 2-6 6-1 6-2 and subsequently enjoyed his third victory over a top-20 player this year, after beating Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the Australian Open in January and Alexander Zverev in Doha in February.

What is Andy Murray’s ATP ranking?

Murray will now rise to 42 in the world when the rankings are updated on Monday - his highest ranking since May 2018. His highest ranking came in November 2016 when he reached number one and enjoyed 41 weeks at the top spot.

Between July 2008 and October 2017, Murray dropped out of the top ten rankings for just one month and was no lower than world number four for eight of the nine year-end rankings during that span. He has 46 ATP singles titles to his name, including 14 Masters 1000 events.

The British tennis star won the Wimbledon Open in 2013 and 2016, the US Open in 2012 and is a five time Australian Open finalist.

What is Andy Murray’s net worth?

In January 2023, it was estimated that Andy Murray’s net worth was in the region of £130 million. In 2016, he won 78 matches alone, including nine titles and reached the final of three Grand Slam tournaments, which earned him around £10.8 million in prize money.

In 2013, Murray bought the Cromlix House, located just outside of Dunblane, and the cheapest double room will set you back £220 a night.

What’s next for Andy Murray?

