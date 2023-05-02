Serena Williams reveals she’s pregnant on Met Gala red carpet. 23-times major winner said last year she was ‘evolving away from tennis’

The first Monday in May once again played host to the star-studded Met Gala with celebrities and fashion icons from around the world all celebrating this year’s theme - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Serena Williams, 41, however, gave fans even more to celebrate as she revealed she was pregnant with her second child as she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, walked the red carpet. The 23-time Grand Slam winner was telling reporters that there were “three of us” on the red carpet on the steps of the Met. The announcement comes after she published an article in Vogue last year saying she would be “evolving away from tennis”, expressing that she wished to grow her family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williams, a long-time friend of Vogue’s editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour, is a frequent attendee of the annual event which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and on Monday’s event, the tennis champ was wearing a form-fitting black gown with a white skirt. It featured angular rhinestone trim on the hem and billowing sheer pleated sleeves which hung around her arms. The bottom of her dress fanned into a white tulle skirt that followed behind her.

Here is all you need to know about Serena Williams’ growing family...

Who is Serena Williams’ husband?

Williams married the American internet entrepreneur and investor, Alexis Ohanian in 2017. Ohanian is best known as the co-founder and executive chairman of the social media site Reddit. He also co-founded the early-stage venture capital firm Initialized Capital; helped launch the travel search website Hipmunk and started the social enterprise Breadpig.

Williams with her husband and daughter after her ASB Classic win in Auckland 2020

Ohanian, who was born in New York, became engaged to Williams in 2016 and their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, was born on September 2017. The couple were married two months later in New Orleans.

What is the couple’s net worth?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Serena Williams is estimated to have a net worth of $250 million (£200.4m) while in 2019, Forbes estimated that her husband has a net worth of $70 million (£56.1m). Ohanian has been named twice in the Forbes “30 Under 30” list as well as featuring in the Crain’s “40 Under 40” list for business.

What’s been said?

Posting in a TikTok on Monday evening, Williams said she was “so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala”. The 23-time Grand Slam Champion said during her Vogue interview last year that she was ready to say “farewell to tennis on her own terms” and wrote: “I never wanted to choose between tennis and a family. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.

“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.”