The first Monday of May marks the biggest night in fashion: the Met Gala.

Known for its exclusive status and its star-studded lineup, this event is one of the most anticipated nights of the year in popular culture.Previous years have seen some outlandish outfits to celebrate the Met’s ever-changing theme.

So when is the Met Gala this year, what is 2023’s theme and who is on the guest list? Here is what you need to know.

When is the Met Gala 2023?

This year, the event will take place on Monday 1 May, which is the first Monday of May. It will be held at its usual venue at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The Met Gala was founded by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert in 1948 as a high society dinner party, becoming one of the most converted events under US Vogue editor Dianna Vreeland.

This year's Met Gala theme honours Karl Lagerfeld

Currently, Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief, has been holding the baton since 1995. The event is one of New York’s biggest fundraising nights, with last year generating a media value of $543 million, (£435 million). The money comes from the sale of tickets, bouts by designers and brands, and costs around $35,000 each. A table cost ranges from $200,000 to $300,000.

The raised funds go towards the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, home to more than 33,000 pieces of clothing, jewellery and accessories that documents fashion from the 1400s to now.

What is the Met Gala’s 2023 theme?

This year, the theme honours Karl Lagerfeld, and is titled: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The renowned designer passed away in 2019, at the age of 85 and was one of the most prolific and celebrated fashion designers of all time. He has headed up some of the biggest fashion houses in the world, including Fendi, Chanel and his own namesake label, all three of which he acted as creative director for until his death.

The dress code is simply “in honour of Karl” and it is expected the guests will choose the creative director’s archives at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his own brand.

Who is on the guest list?

On 18 January, Vogue announced its 2023 hosts are Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue’s Anna Wintour, who are serving as the night’s official co-chairs.

But until the event, the Met Gala guest list is disclosed. Some of the biggest names regularly attend, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Rihanna. More often than not, designers attend with their muses: think Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss, or Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone.