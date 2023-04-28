The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion

Every year, on the first Monday in May, celebrities from across the entertainment industry come together for the most fashionable night of the year - the Met Gala. The event is an annual fundraising ball held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, and has been organised since 1948 by American fashion magazine Vogue.

There is a different theme each time and this year’s theme is a tribute to the late legendary fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. The full name for the 2023 event, which will take place on Monday 1 May, is called ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ - and stars are expected to impress in their most stunning, extravagant and outlandish outfits, as always.

So, as we look ahead to this year’s annual Met Gala, we also take a look back through the archives to reveal some of our best fashion from the event over the years. Scroll through our gallery to see them all, and see which ones catch your eye.

1 . Kim Kardashian Last year, Kim Kardashian wore the iconic gold dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she famously sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The crystal-encrusted gown is worth $5 million (around £3.9m), and Kardashian is the only person to have worn it since Monroe.

2 . Blake Lively Blake Lively is always one of the best dressed celebs at any event, but at the 2022 Met Gala she stunned with an eye-catching colour-changing gown. The Versace strapless dress, which was said to be a tribute to New York City, had a full skirt and full-length matching satin gloves. It was originally copper colour, but she later revealed a turquoise draping and changed her gloves to match.

3 . Cara Delevingne Model Cara Delevingne went for the shock factor when she stepped on to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. At first look it seemed as though she had come dressed in an elegant ruby coloured Christian Dior trouser suit for a classic look - but then took off her blazer to reveal that she had painted her torso, chest and arms with gold body paint. There were nipple covers in place to protect her modesty in this dramatic look.

4 . Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez American politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her debut appearance at the Met Gala in 2021 wearing a Brother Vellis white gown with “Tax the Rich” written in red across her back.

