Both Wintour and Nighy have been previously married - the Vouge editor-in-chief to Bryan Shelby and the Hollywood star to fellow actor Diana Quick

Whilst much of the focus is on the fashion itself and who did (or didn’t) pull off the 2023 theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York, attention has been shifted to that of Vouge editor-in-chief and Met Gala organiser Anna Wintour and her relationship with Hollywood star Bill Nighy (Love Actually, About Time).

This is everything you need to know about the pair as romance rumours circulate.

Are Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy together?

Wintour and Nighty took to the Met Gala red carpet together, with many taking this as a confirmation of their relationship - however, as it stands, neither party has confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Romance rumours between the two were first sparked at the end of last year, in December 2022, when they were spotted together in New York City for a screening of Nighy’s latest film Living. At the time, the Telegraph reported that while Wintour and Nighy had been friends for years, they were now involved in a romantic relationship.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Prior to that, they have been seen together on a number of occasions, including spending time together in Rome.

Nighy briefly addressed the speculation surrounding himself and Wintour in 2018, after they were seen at a theatre together in London, telling Page Six at the time: “There are a lot of rumours about me and probably about Anna.”

Anna Wintour past relationships

Wintour has been married twice previously, with two adult children from her first marriage to child psychiatrist David Shaffer in 1984. They welcomed their son Charles, now 38, in 1985 and daughter Katherine, now 35, in 1987 before the pair divorced in 1999.

She met her second husband, Shelby Bryan, at the Benefit Ball for the New York Ballet in 1997 whilst they were both married to other people - Wintour to Shaffer and Bryan to his second wife Katherine Bryan.

Anna Wintour and boyfriend Shelby Bryan attend the Christian Dior Couture sponsored party "An Evening of Nouveau Glamour" at The Frick Collection February 6, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Wintour started dating businessman and venture capitalist Bryan after her divorce in 1999, with some reports at the time claiming that her marriage to Shaffer ended because of her relationship with Bryan.

Wintour and Bryan tied the knot in 2004 and remained together for two decades before officially going their separate ways in 2020.

Bill Nighy past relationships

Nighy has been married once before, to English actress Diana Quick (September Song, Brideshead Revisited) - they were together from 1982 until 2008.

During the course of their relationship, they welcomed their daughter Mary in 1984.

Actors Bill Nighy and his wife Diana Quick arrive at the after party following the UK premiere of "Stormbreaker" at The Hippodrome on July 17, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Claire Greenway/Getty Images)

According to an unnamed colleague of Nighy, his relationship with Quick ended after he had taken “a bit of a funny turn”.

They told the Evening Standard in 2008: “I suppose you could call it a delayed mid-life crisis. After years of muddling through, he found huge success pretty late in life and he hasn’t dealt with it especially well. He’s been working himself silly and it’s not good for him.