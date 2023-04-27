Schools in England could face further walkouts in the autumn as the NEU will re-ballot its teacher members on further industrial action later this year.

Tens of thousands of teachers are striking today (27 April) with the majority of schools in England expected to restrict access to pupils or shut.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) will walk out of schools and sixth form colleges, with another day of action scheduled for Tuesday. The “majority of schools” are expected to either restrict access to pupils or fully close as a result of the strikes, the NEU has said. Teachers in Northern Ireland walked out yesterday.

The union is set to announce three more dates of strike action on 18 May, after members overwhelmingly rejected the government’s pay offer. There could be further walkouts in the autumn as the NEU will re-ballot its teacher members on further industrial action later this year.

Many secondary schools in England are expected to prioritise Year 11 and Year 13 students during the strikes as GCSE and A-level exams are weeks away. The NEU has issued guidance which says it will support arrangements during the strikes that “provide the minimum level of teaching staff needed” so GCSE and A-level students can attend school for revision activities or exam practice.

On the provision for exam-year students during the walkouts, Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “There’s lots of places where arrangements are being made. In some places it’s members teaching, in others it is teachers setting work for the children on those days. Obviously, there is still disruption and we’ve fully acknowledged that and regret it, but we’ve taken those steps on the dispensations to try and assuage that concern as much as possible.”

The government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year (2022/23) and an average 4.5% pay rise for staff next year following intensive talks with the education unions. Four education unions – the NEU, the NASUWT teaching union, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) – have rejected the pay offer.

The decision on teachers’ pay in England for next year has been passed to the independent pay review body, the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB).

The ASCL will ballot for strike action for the first time in the union’s history, while teachers by the NASUWT union will be re-balloted. The NAHT is expected to announce whether they will re-ballot their members over possible action at the union’s annual conference in Telford on Friday.

Courtney called on ministers to engage with the unions, while his co-leader Dr Mary Bousted said there was “radio silence” from government. Courtney said: “The Secretary of State is currently just abdicating her responsibilities, washing her hands of it and saying it’s just up to the STRB.

“That doesn’t resolve the issue. It doesn’t attempt to avoid our strikes this term and I think it’s unlikely to resolve the issue with the other unions as well.”

He warned that strike action could be co-ordinated if other teaching unions also voted to strike. Courtney added: “The NEU action has had a very big impact, but more unions organising the same group of workers, also taking action on the same day, would increase that impact. And it’s not just impact in schools on the strike days, but it’s the impact on parents and parental opinion around the strikes. If I was government, I’d be very worried about that.”