The newlyweds could share an estimated net worth of $43 million

Rita Ora and Taiki Waititi have allegedly secretly married in an “intimate” ceremony in London.

The “For You” singer, 31, who has been dating the Thor: Love And Thunder director, 46, since March 2021 has not commented on their relationship status, but shared a snap of herself sporting a wedding band on Instagram.

Both have both been pictured in now deleted social media posts sporting gold bands on their ring fingers.

According to the Daily Mail, Ora has already updated her surname and will now be known as Waititi-Ora.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rita Ora and Taiki Waititi.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Pic: Getty Images)

Is Rita Ora Engaged?

Ora announced her engagement to Waititi in June 2022.

The “Let You Love Me” singer and Thor: Love and Thunder director began dating in March 2021, making their first red carpet debut that August.

They reportedly met in Sydney after Ora left the UK following her lockdown breaking birthday party in London during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The incident at the time saw Ora branded “wrong and irresponsible” by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

According to The Sun, the couple proposed to each other at the same time.

A source said: “This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand.

“It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”

The source added: “They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post.

“There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you.’’

The pair both relocated to the US, but have since been seen at Ora’s mansion in London.

Who is Taika Waititi?

Taika Waititi is a comedian, actor, director and filmmaker who hails from New Zealand.

The 46-year-old is best known for directing the last two Thor films - Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Waititi was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley and the pair share two daughters together: Te Hinekāhu, aged nine and Matewa Kiritapu aged six.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in July 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

Did Rita Ora get married?

According to a source from The Sun, the pair tied the knot in an “intimate” ceremony in London.

They said it was a “really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there” and that “their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

The source added: “Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.

“Rita’s already back in the studio working on her third album, with her latest session being with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

The singer has helped to further fuel marriage rumours after she shared pictures to her Instagram sporting a gold wedding band.

The photo dump, which shared snaps from their recent trip to Paris showed Ora wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

A similar ring was also seen worn by Taika in a now-deleted post, shared by Ora’s sister Elena on 5 August.

In it Waititi was seen wearing the gold ring on his left finger as he enjoyed a drink in the sunshine.

Ora also uploaded the same photo, but covered Waititi’s hand with her caption.

What is their net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ora has a fortune of an estimated $30 million.

Whilst Waititi has amassed an estimated $13 million.