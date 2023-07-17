The Love Island couples faced a tense recoupling last night as the public submitted their vote for their favourite couple.

The latest recoupling, which took place on Sunday night (July 16), saw a number of couples form new relationships while others chose to stick with their original partner. The current series of Love Island has faced many twists and turns alongside a number of tough challenges as the couples faced bitter splits, Casa Amor and dramatic dumpings.

With the brutal Casa Amor recoupling now out of the way, couples are fighting in the name of love to reach the final. With a finale just a few weeks away, couples are scrambling to find a real connection before their time in the villa is up.

Last year, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the 2022 summer show and took home the £50,000 prize. While the couple may have recently split, there’s still time for this year’s Islanders to find the one and secure the huge cash prize.

But which contestants are currently coupled up on Love Island? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island 2023 couples

Love Island couple Molly and Zachariah

The latest Love Island recoupling took place last night, with multiple couples choosing to stick together while a few chose to secure ‘friendship couples’ so they could form deeper connections with other Islanders. Here’s the current Love Island 2023 couples following the latest recoupling:

Whitney and Lochan

Molly and Zachariah

Jess and Sammy

Kady and Ouzy

Ella T and Tyrique

Ella B and Mitch

Abi and Scott

Amber and Josh

How to watch Love Island 2023