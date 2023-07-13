The latest summer season of Love Island has been as explosive as ever, with dramatic re-couplings and dumpings shaking up the series.

The 2023 summer series of Love Island is well and truly under way after the 12 initial contestants entered the Marjorcan villa on the hunt for love. With the aftermath of Casa Amor still unravelling, this series has been one of the most explosive yet.

It seems like it was only yesterday that Kai and Sanam walked out of the South African villa with not only the Love Island crown but a cheque of £50k in the final of the winter series. The loved-up pair beat the likes of Tom and Samie, Lana and Ron and Shaq and Tanya to the title.

As the latest summer series continues to cause a stir, viewers have watched multiple bombshells enter the villa, numerous re-couplings and a flurry of dramatic re-couplings which have seen unlucky in love contestants get the boot from the villa.

But when will the Love Island final take place and how can you watch the last episode of the series? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Love Island 2023 final?

A release date for the final episode of Love Island 2023 is yet to be confirmed. However, it is likely to air on Monday, July 30, eight weeks on from the first episode.

How to watch the Love Island final