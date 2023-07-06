The ITV show had everything from broken hearts to heartwarming reunions as islanders reel in the aftermath of Casa Amor

After a week of drama, flirting, temptation and plenty of cracking on, this year's Casa Amor finally came to a gripping and shocking conclusion, as the girls returned to the main villa on Wednesday (5 July) night's episode of Love Island.

It was only a week ago when global superstar singer Ne-Yo secretly whisked them away, supposedly asking the female islanders to come outside for a selfie with a better backdrop - only for the Miss Independent hitmaker to send them off on a mini vacation to none other than Casa Amor, a location that has broken many hearts ever since it was first introduced during the third season of the ITV show in 2017.

Casa Amor, which has cemented itself as the most-anticipated time of a Love Island series, sees the boys and girls get separated for a week into two different lavish locales. If the distance does not test the connections they have built inside the villa, the dozen saucy singles coming in with the mission to turn their heads certainly will.

Then when it comes to its jaw-dropping conclusion, the islanders are asked whether they wish to stick with the relationship they have been building or twist and plant all their focus and attention on someone new. Often this has led to cringe-inducing moments of betrayal, iconic lines and shocking decisions.

However unlike past iterations, this year's saw a contestant from this year's series that was previously dumped make a return. Molly Marsh, the daughter of Coronation Street star Janet Marsh, was among the six Casa Amor girls.

What happened during the Casa Amor recoupling?

Yet another Casa Amor has come to a tense and shocking conclusion - Credit: ITV / Love Island

Host Maya Jama arrived to the main Love Island villa on Wednesday, and first up was single Islander Sammy who chose to couple up with Amber despite his ongoing connection with Jess. Fellow single Whitney also decided to bring back a connection she formed in Casa Amor, as Lochan accompanied her as she walked down to the firepit.

Zach opted to recouple with returning Islander Molly Marsh, telling the group he did not want to waste a second chance with her, but his Love Island alumni partner Kady chose to remain loyal so is now single and vulnerable. Then the first major heartbreaks took place, as Scott and Tyrique saw their partners Catherine and Ella bring back new boys Elom and Ouzy.

In a tense exhange, Scott said: "Maybe some of the opinions the other day were aimed at the wrong person but f**k it, the game's the game," while Ella, who was shocked to see Tyrique standing on his own, told Jama: "I thought he might miss the game", to which he replied "I hope it was worth it".

Montel decided to surprisingly stick with Leah despite forming a deep connection with Tink, while Mitch coupled up with new girl Abi which saw Jess return alone. She hoped to continue her ongoing connection with Sammy.

The emotional aftermath of Casa Amor saw the episode end with plenty of heated arguments between heartbroken couples, especially Tyrique who repeatedly reiterated how he and Ella were 'done'.

List of Love Island 2023 couples after Casa Amor recoupling

Whitney and Lochan

Sammy and Amber

Zach and Molly

Montel and Leah

Catherine and Elom

Mitch and Abi

Ella and Ouzy

Scott - Single

Jess - single

Tyrique - single

Who has been dumped from Love Island after the recoupling?

The conclusion of Casa Amor sadly saw the departure of six islanders. See the full list below: