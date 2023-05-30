Molly Marsh is hoping to find love in this summer’s series of Love Island

Doncaster's Molly Marsh, 24, will be one of the contestants on the new series of Love Island. (Photo: ITV).

Musical theatre performer Molly Marsh is swapping the stage for the sunshine as she takes part in this summer's series of Love Island.

The new islander is the daughter of fellow actress Janet Marsh, who is best known for her role on the popular soap opera series Coronation Street. Janet has appeared on the soap on three different occasions and she had also been involved with a number of other TV roles. Here is everything you need to know about Molly Marsh’s celebrity mother as she prepares to make her Love Island debut.

Who is Janet Marsh?

Janet Marsh is an English television actress who hails from Yorkshire. Marsh is best known for her time on Coronation Street and she has appeared on the show in three roles, which are all within the medical profession.

She made her Coronation Street debut in 2005 as a nurse, she then returned as a receptionist at the Scott-Roe Clinic in 2008. Marsh made her final appearance on the programme a year later where she once again played the role of a nurse.

Marsh has also been involved in a number of other notable programmes including Still Open All Hours, Love Lies and Records, Bodies and Where The Heart Is. The Yorkshire actress is also known for her voicework, which included the children’s TV programme CBBC.

Who is Molly Marsh?

Molly Marsh is a 24-year-old musical theatre performer from Doncaster. She is also a rising star on social media and she has over 40,000 followers on Instagram and over 659,000 followers on TikTok.

Marsh regularly posts videos of herself and her family dancing on her social media channels and she has also visited the Love Island villa as part of her day job.

Marsh reportedly impressed Love Island bosses during her visit to the villa. A source told The Sun: “Molly was scouted after visiting the villa in South Africa this year.

“She was on the tour as an invited guest when she caught the eyes of the producers. Molly made it clear she would love to be a part of Love Island and she was told to audition.”

What to expect from Molly Marsh?

Molly Marsh has expressed her excitement ahead of her appearance on Love Island and describes it as ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone.

Marsh said: “ With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island villa in Mallorca and South Africa.

“Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the villa is going to be incredible.”

Marsh added: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out an party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”

