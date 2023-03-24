Snoop Dogg has revealed that he is a huge fan of one of Britain’s most beloved soaps - Coronation Street.
The US rapper shared the news that if asked to feature in the soap, he would “play whenever they need”. He made the comments whilst in the UK as part of his 2023 tour. The “Gin and Juice” singer isn’t the only musician to share they are a fan of the show, with Bob Dylan revealing in December 2022 that he “binge watched” the soap.
Coronation Street is the UK’s oldest soap, first airing on ITV in December 1960. Throughout the last 60 years the show has helped kick start the career of many actors and actresses, but it has also offered some famous faces a chance to walk the cobbles. So, who has made a guest appearance on Coronation Street? Here’s everything you need to know.
Who has made a guest appearance on Coronation Street?
Coronation Street has become well-known for offering famous faces a seat at the Rovers Return. From Peter Kay to Sir Ian McKellan the street is no stranger to a celebrity cameo.
Following on from the US rapper's comments, we've put together a list of 12 popular celebrities who have featured in the series throughout the years.
Here are the 12 best guest appearances on Coronation Street:
Peter Kay
Comedian Peter Kay starred in Coronation Street in 2004. The Phoenix Nights creator featured in one episode in 2004, playing the role of Shelley Unwin’s (Sally Lindsay) date Eric Gartside. Things don’t go to plan however, when Gartside brings her home to meet his mother.
Sir Ian McKellan
Sir Ian McKellan is best known for his performances in Lord of the Rings, but he’s no stranger to Weatherfield. The actor appeared in 10 episodes of Coronation Street in 2005 playing the role of scam writer Mel Hutchwright.
Paddy McGuinness
The comedian and TV presenter starred in Coronation Street in 2015 playing the role of Dougie Ryan who meets Corrie cast members during a camping trip.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield guest starred as themselves in one episode of Coronation Street in 2018. They interviewed Rosie Webster (Helen Flanagan), Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) on This Morning after the group took down a drug dealer.
Sarah Harding
The late Girls Aloud singer featured in five episodes of Coronation Street in 2015 playing the role of Joni Preston.
Joan Collins
Joan Collins played herself in the Corrie feature Viva Las Vegas. The scene took place on a plane to Las Vegas where Jack and Vera Duckworth (Bill Tarmey and Elizabeth Dawn) were travelling to renew their wedding vows. Vera spills a drink on herself, with Collins stopping to reassure her it would wash out.
Status Quo
Status Quo band members Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt surprised fans by performing at Les Battersby’s (Bruce Jones) wedding to Cilla Battersby-Brown (Wendi Peters) in 2005.
James Fleet
The Four Weddings and a Funeral and Vicar of Dibley actor featured in seven episodes of Coronation Street in 2010 playing the role of Robbie Sloan, cellmate to Tony Gordon (Gray O’Brien). Throughout the dramatic episodes he not only helped Gordon escape but held both Carla Connor (Alison King) and Hayley Cropper (Julie Hesmondhalgh) hostage. His stint on the series was short-lived, with Gordon shooting him.
Sir Cliff Richard
In 1997 the “Summer Holiday” singer and national treasure appeared as an extra in the Rovers Return.
Lorraine Kelly
The beloved TV presenter has featured in Coronation Street more than once. In 2011 she appeared in the online spin-off Just Rosie. In 2012 she starred as a police officer in the text Santa special episode called “A Christmas Corrie”. In 2019 she appeared as herself, holidaying in the same caravan park as the Plaits, where she ended up getting shot in the thigh by an arrow by none other than Gail Plait (Helen Worth).
Sir Trevor McDonald
The veteran newsreader made a guest appearance on Coronation Street in 2000 for the show’s 40th episode. In it he gave a news broadcast about Prince Charles visiting Weatherfield and meeting local councillor Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls).