The ITV soap has offered many famous faces a seat at the Rovers Return

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he is a huge fan of one of Britain’s most beloved soaps - Coronation Street.

The US rapper shared the news that if asked to feature in the soap, he would “play whenever they need”. He made the comments whilst in the UK as part of his 2023 tour. The “Gin and Juice” singer isn’t the only musician to share they are a fan of the show, with Bob Dylan revealing in December 2022 that he “binge watched” the soap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coronation Street is the UK’s oldest soap, first airing on ITV in December 1960. Throughout the last 60 years the show has helped kick start the career of many actors and actresses, but it has also offered some famous faces a chance to walk the cobbles. So, who has made a guest appearance on Coronation Street? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who has made a guest appearance on Coronation Street?

Coronation Street has become well-known for offering famous faces a seat at the Rovers Return. From Peter Kay to Sir Ian McKellan the street is no stranger to a celebrity cameo.

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he is a huge fan of the show and that “if they call me, I’ll do it.” The rapper told The Sun: “Coronation Street, I love it. If they call me, I’ll do it. I’ll play whenever they need. I love the cinematography, acting, the storylines and just the reality.” Following on from the US rapper’s comments, we’ve put together a list of 12 popular celebrities who have featured in the series throughout the years.

Coronation Street has welcomed cameos from many famous faces (Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall/Getty Images/Richard Martin-Roberts/ShowBizIreland/Nicky J Sims/Eamonn M. McCormack)

Here are the 12 best guest appearances on Coronation Street:

Peter Kay

Peter Kay starred in Coronation Street in 2004 (Photo: ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)

Comedian Peter Kay starred in Coronation Street in 2004. The Phoenix Nights creator featured in one episode in 2004, playing the role of Shelley Unwin’s (Sally Lindsay) date Eric Gartside. Things don’t go to plan however, when Gartside brings her home to meet his mother.

Sir Ian McKellan

Sir Ian McKellan appeared in 10 episodes of Coronation Street in 2005 (Photo: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sir Ian McKellan is best known for his performances in Lord of the Rings, but he’s no stranger to Weatherfield. The actor appeared in 10 episodes of Coronation Street in 2005 playing the role of scam writer Mel Hutchwright.

Paddy McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness appeared in Coronation Street in 2005 (Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

The comedian and TV presenter starred in Coronation Street in 2015 playing the role of Dougie Ryan who meets Corrie cast members during a camping trip.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield guest starred in Coronation Street in 2018 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield guest starred as themselves in one episode of Coronation Street in 2018. They interviewed Rosie Webster (Helen Flanagan), Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) on This Morning after the group took down a drug dealer.

Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding appeared in Coronation Street in 2015 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The late Girls Aloud singer featured in five episodes of Coronation Street in 2015 playing the role of Joni Preston.

Joan Collins

Joan Collins appeared in an episode of Coronation Street in 1997 (Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joan Collins played herself in the Corrie feature Viva Las Vegas. The scene took place on a plane to Las Vegas where Jack and Vera Duckworth (Bill Tarmey and Elizabeth Dawn) were travelling to renew their wedding vows. Vera spills a drink on herself, with Collins stopping to reassure her it would wash out.

Status Quo

The famous rock band played at Les Battersby’s wedding (Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Status Quo band members Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt surprised fans by performing at Les Battersby’s (Bruce Jones) wedding to Cilla Battersby-Brown (Wendi Peters) in 2005.

James Fleet

The Four Weddings and a Funeral and Vicar of Dibley actor featured in seven episodes of Coronation Street in 2010 playing the role of Robbie Sloan, cellmate to Tony Gordon (Gray O’Brien). Throughout the dramatic episodes he not only helped Gordon escape but held both Carla Connor (Alison King) and Hayley Cropper (Julie Hesmondhalgh) hostage. His stint on the series was short-lived, with Gordon shooting him.

Sir Cliff Richard

Cliff Richard appeared on Coronation Street in 1997 (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

In 1997 the “Summer Holiday” singer and national treasure appeared as an extra in the Rovers Return.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly appeared as herself in Coronation Street in 2019 (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The beloved TV presenter has featured in Coronation Street more than once. In 2011 she appeared in the online spin-off Just Rosie. In 2012 she starred as a police officer in the text Santa special episode called “A Christmas Corrie”. In 2019 she appeared as herself, holidaying in the same caravan park as the Plaits, where she ended up getting shot in the thigh by an arrow by none other than Gail Plait (Helen Worth).

Sir Trevor McDonald

Sir Trevor McDonald starred in the show’s 40th episode in 2000 (Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)