The US rapper shared that he is a huge fan of the soap and that ‘if they call me, I’ll do it’

Snoop Dogg has revealed he is a huge fan of the ITV soap, Coronation Street. The rapper, whose legal name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. has also shared that he is “down” to perform at the coronation of King Charles on 6 May at Westminster Abbey.

The “Gin and Juice” star made the comments while he is in the UK as part of his 2023 tour. Coronation Street actress Elle Mulvaney has spoken in support of the US rapper appearing in the soap, telling Lorraine they should “Get him in the Barlow’s, or the Rovers.”

This is not the first time that Snoop Dogg has revealed he is a Corrie fan, telling fans in a video message in 2010 that he would love to be on the show, so will it happen this time? Here’s everything you need to know about what the rapper has said about going on Coronation Street.

Is Snoop Dogg going on Coronation Street?

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he is a huge fan of Coronation Street and that “if they call me, I’ll do it.” The rapper told The Sun: “Coronation Street, I love it. If they call me, I’ll do it. I’ll play whenever they need. I love the cinematography, acting, the storylines and just the reality.” As well as sharing his love of Coronation Street the US rapper also revealed he would be “down” to perform at the coronation of King Charles, he said: “I’m down to perform at the coronation. Make it happen.”

Snoop Dog has revealed he a big fan of UK soap Coronation Street (Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall/Getty Images/Amy Sussman/Richard Martin-Roberts)

Reported by the Daily Star, Coronation Street actress Elle Mulvaney has spoken in support of the US rapper appearing in the soap, telling Lorraine: “We really want that like, imagine. Get him in the Barlow’s, or the Rovers.”

Is he a fan of Coronation Street?

Snoop Dogg is a big fan of Coronation Street and has been talking about appearing on the soap since 2010. Reported by the Guardian he shared the surprising news to fans in Manchester 13 years ago, stating that the show’s producers “said they were interested so hopefully it might happen”.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper is not the first musician to share he is a fan of the show, in December 2022 Bob Dylan revealed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that he “binge watched Coronation Street”, adding that “I know they’re old-fashioned shows, but they make me feel at home.” Following sharing the news, the Daily Telegraph reported that Corrie executive producer Ian MacLeod said: “We would absolutely love the idea of him turning up in the Rovers Return one night.”

What has he said about the King’s Coronation?

Snoop Dogg has spoken fondly of the British Royal family telling The Sun that he would be “down” to perform at the coronation of King Charles.

In an interview with the Guardian in 2015 he shared his support for Queen Elizabeth II, he said: “When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be here.” He continued: “Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music, and it is what it is. There’s a mutual love and respect.”