King Charles visit to France has been cancelled

King Charles’ first state visit of his reign has been postponed amid widespread French protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms.

The French Presidency confirmed the postponement on Friday (24 March) morning. In a statement, the Elysee said: “In light of yesterday’s announcement of a new national day of action against pension reforms on Tuesday, 28 March, in France, the visit of King Charles III, originally scheduled for March 26 to 29 in our country, will be postponed.

King Charles visit to France has been postponed. Picture: NationalWorld Graphics Team

“This decision was taken by the French and British governments after a telephone exchange between the President of the Republic and the King this morning, in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions that correspond to our friendly relationship. This state visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for British Government added: “The King and Queen Consort’s state visit to France has been postponed. This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the President of France asked the British Government to postpone the visit.”

Buckingham Palace also confirmed the postponement in a statement: “The King and The Queen Consort’s state visit to France has been postponed. Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”

Charles and Camilla were due to travel from France to Germany for a state visit, from next Wednesday (29 March) to Friday (31 Mar, and it is understood the visit to Berlin will proceed as planned.