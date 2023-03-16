For the curious.
Breaking

France pension reforms: Emmanuel Macron enacts controversial pension bill without vote amid widespread strikes

Trade unions across France have been staging widespread strikes and protests against the pension reforms since January

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
1 hour ago

Emmanuel Macron has made a highly controversial move to enact a new pensions reform bill through the French National Assembly without a vote, amid widespread public criticism of the plans.

The French president took the decision to use the special constitutional power just minutes before a schedule vote on the bill was due to take place. The reforms include raising the age of retirement from 62 to 64, while also increasing the minimum number of years of contributions needed until a worker is eligible for a pay-out.

Trade unions and those opposing the bill have taken part in protests and national strikes across the country since January. Macron’s highly unusual move is expect to trigger a no-confidence vote in his government.

This article will continue to be updated with more information.

