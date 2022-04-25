The French election between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen saw the lowest vote turnout in more than 50 years

Emmanuel Macron will win a second term as president of France after defeating far-right rival Marine Le Pen, according to exit polls.

Mr Macron, who was favourite to win, has secured a second term with more than 58% of the vote.

His opponent Ms Le Pen received more than 41% of the votes - around 13 million votes - and conceded defeat.

Supporters react after the victory of French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, at the Champ de Mars, in Paris, on April 24, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

In a rerun of the 2017 election, and in the shadow of the war in Ukraine, the two candidates traded blows over topics including immigration, the cost of living and France’s position in the EU.

Ms Le Pen had hoped that attempts to soften her image from far-right extremist to respectable statesperson would allow her to become France’s first ever female President.

But Mr Macron’s projected victory makes him the first French President to win a consecutive term in office since Jacques Chirac 20 years ago.

Emmanuel Macron cast his vote - presumably for himself - in the French election 2022 (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Despite his triumph, he now faces a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in legislative elections in June.

So what happens next? Here’s what you need to know.

When will French election 2022 winner be confirmed?

Voting for the French election 2022 took place on Sunday 24 April.

An exit poll at 8pm French time projected a victory for Emmanuel Macron.

There was unrest in Paris following the announcement of Emmanuel Macron’s victory (image: Getty Images)

The final votes are being counted today (25 April) to officially confirm the result.

The Constitutional Council - a group of people who act as custodians of the French constitution - will ratify the result by Thursday (28 April) at the latest.

What are full French election results?

As of 11.15am on Monday 25 April, Emmanuel Macron had taken 58.54% of the vote to Marine Le Pen’s 41.46%.

But these percentages came from the lowest turnout seen at a French election since Georges Pompidou’s victory 1969, with just 72% of the electorate voting.

More than three million French voters also cast spoilt or blank ballots, the French Interior Ministry reported.

Emmanuel Macron sought to heal divisions in the electorate in his victory speech on Sunday night (image: Getty Images)

What did Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen say?

After the announcement of the exit poll on Sunday, Emmanuel Macron gave a speech to supporters in Paris - but also sought to address those who had voted for Marine Le Pen.

Standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, he said: “Our country is full of doubts and divisions, so we will need to be strong. But nobody will be left by the wayside.”

"An answer must be found to the anger and disagreements that led many of our compatriots to vote for the extreme right," Mr Macron continued. "It will be my responsibility and that of those around me."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Mr Macron on Twitter and is believed to be planning to attempt to reset UK-France relations after rows over Brexit and cross-Channel immigration.

Marine Le Pen waves to supporters after her speech at the Pavillon d’Armenonville in Paris on April 24, 2022 (Photo: Getty)

In her speech on Sunday night, Ms Le Pen said the "match is not completely over" given the upcoming National Assembly vote in June.

“This result is [the sign] of a great mistrust against our leaders and against European leaders, a message they cannot ignore,” Le Pen told her supporters. “Voters have shown they want a strong opposition power to Macron.”

Indeed, far-right candidate from the first round Eric Zemmour suggested he wanted to form a “patriotic bloc” coalition with Ms Le Pen’s National Rally party.

When is French election winner’s inauguration?

Once a winner of the French election has been formally announced, the President-elect will have more than two weeks to put together a new government.

The President’s position in the French political system is akin to that of the Queen here in the UK - although they play a leading role in the country’s political direction and policy.

First, they must appoint a Prime Minister.

Marine Le Pen hopes to become France’s first female President (image: Getty Images)

Then this PM will advise the President on the appointment of government ministers.

Unlike in the UK political system, members of the government do not sit in France’s Parliament - i.e. the Senate or National Assembly.

They must also give up all other employment or occupation, unless they are a city mayor or a regional councillor.

Presidential power must be handed over to the President-elect by 13 May at the latest.

Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated as French President in May 2017 (image: AFP/Getty Images)

An inauguration then takes place at the beginning of the President’s new term - the day after the previous President’s term officially ends.

With Mr Macron all but confirmed as victorious, it is highly likely he will begin his new term and be inaugurated on 14 May.

But he will face an immediate test of his new mandate, both in the streets and at the ballot box.

Protests have already begun at universities across France, as people with left-wing politics express their anger at having to choose between a far-right and a pro-business candidate.

Leaders of the right-wing Gilets Jaunes (yellow vest) movement are also planning protests, according to Politico.

French voters will also head to the ballot box to elect the 577 members of France’s lower-house National Assembly in June.

The outcome of this election basically determines whether the new President will be able to accomplish the legislative programme they were elected for.

What happens at French presidential inauguration ceremony?

If a new President is elected, the French presidential inauguration sees the President-elect travel to the Élysée Palace - the President’s official residence - where they are welcomed by the outgoing President.

The President-elect is formally welcomed to the Élysée Palace by the outgoing President (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The pair will usually have a meeting during which the former President hands over the country’s nuclear codes.

If Emmanuel Macron wins, this part will be skipped.

After the departure of the former President, France’s new leader usually heads to the Salon des Ambassadeurs where they receive the insignia of the Grand Maître of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.

This title essentially gives them the power to give out the French equivalent of knighthoods.

The new President then enters the Salle des Fêtes, where the President of the Constitutional Council proclaims the official results of the election.

Here, they will be formally inaugurated and will then give a speech laying out their political stance and plans for France.

Afterwards, the President typically travels up the Champs-Élysées in a procession to the Arc de Triomphe to rekindle the flame of the Unknown Soldier - a symbolic event associated with the President’s position as commander-in-chief of the French military.

They may then go on to take part in engagements that signal their priorities as leader.

When Mr Macron was first inaugurated in 2017, he went to the Percy Military Hospital to visit wounded soldiers before meeting the Mayor of Paris.

How long do French Presidents have in office?

French Presidents get five years in office and cannot serve for more than two consecutive terms.

They used to get seven years in power.