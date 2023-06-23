The returning islander has her eyes set on the likes of Zachariah, Mitchel and Tyrique

The current season of Love Island has been anything but boring, with the villa seeing its ups and downs, makeups and breakups, dates and dumpings - and things are only looking to get messier.

On Thursday (22 June) night’s episode, it was officially revealed that a certain former islander is set to make her way back into the villa - none other than season two’s Kady McDermott. According to a tweet from the official Love Island Twitter account, the bombshell has her eyes set on the likes of Zachariah, Mitchel and Tyrique.

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Kady McDermott?

Since leaving the Love Island villa in 2016, McDermott has gone on to launch a number of beauty and fitness related brands. She released her makeup line called By Kady in 2017, and her fitness website Body Goals by Kady last year.

She has also released a number of fashion collections with a variety of brands, including The Couture Club, Missy Empire and Nikki Intimates. More recently, McDermott has become one of the biggest influencers in the UK, with over a million followers on Instagram, and over 920,000 followers on TikTok.

She signed with Elevation PR in July of 2017 and went on to work on social media endorsements with companies like Boohoo, Misspap, Missguided, Motel Rocks and Hello Fresh.

Kady McDermott attends the "Eating Our Way To Extinction" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 08, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

McDermott entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell on day three of the second season, going on to make it all the way to the final where she placed third with her then-boyfriend Scott Thomas. Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen came second, with the winners being Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey.

McDermott, who is 27, enjoyed her fair share of drama during her original run on Love Island, telling ITVx that she’s “known from season two for being so chaotic”. She added that “people always ask, “do you have regrets?”, expecting me to say yes, but I was true to myself and I was 100% authentic”.

Talking about going back into the villa, McDermott said: “Seven years on, I am more mature. I’m still the fiery pocket rocket but I know what I want and what I don't want.”

She continued: “The next person I'm with, I want that to be marriage and babies. I don’t want to waste any more time with the wrong people - so I think I’ll be a lot pickier!”

When did Kady and Scott break up?

McDermott spent her entire run on Love Island season two partnered up with Scott Thomas, the twin brother of actor Adam Thomas, best known for his roles in Waterloo Road and Emmerdale. Whilst in the villa together, the couple, who had had their fair share of ups and downs, made their relationship official.

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas dated after meeting in the Love Island villa (Photo: ITV)

After leaving the villa together, McDermott and Thomas went on to date for three years before going their separate ways. McDermott then went on to date The Only Way is Essex star Myles Barnett in 2018.

She and Barnett were on and off for a good while, and in 2021 it was confirmed that they were done for good.