Love Island is back on our TV screens one again, with a lineup of brand new singletons all looking for love in the villa. It’s not unusual for some of the islanders to have famous parents - such as Dani Dyer, daughter of actor Danny Dyer, Gemma Owen, daughter of footballer Michael Owen, Tommy Fury, son of boxer John Fury, and Jack Keating, son of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, just to fame a few.
The latest islander to join the category is that of Tyrique Hyde, who is actually the son of a former Premier League footballer.
This is everything you need to know.
Who is Tyrique Hyde?
Tyrique is a 24 year old semi-professional footballer from Essex. He plays for Lewes FC as a central midfielder after leaving Dartford FC last year. Tyrique has also previously played for Dagenham and Redbridge, Colchester and Dulwich Hamlet.
He was born deaf in his right ear and sports a lightning bolt tattoo behind his hearing ear, which he told ITV “symbolises strength and power in my good [ear]”. When asked if being partially deaf presents any obstacles in his day to day life, Tyrique said it doesn’t, adding that it’s “something I’ve been used to my whole life”.
His appearance on the show marks the second time a hard of hearing contestant has entered the villa - Tasha Ghouri, who starred on season eight of Love Island, was born entirely deaf.
Prior to entering the villa, Tyrique told ITV that he would be bringing the “vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty”. He explained that he has “never had a girlfriend” and the reason that he’s currently single is because in the past he had “not been ready to commit to a relationship”, but feels that he is now “open to settling down with the right girl”.
He said that his “elevator pitch” why someone should date him would be because “I’m fun, you’d never get bored!” and that he’s also “caring, considerate and a very good listener”.
Sharing his worst date story, Tyrique said: “I was in a restaurant on a date and when I went to pay the bill my card declined, but I knew I had money in my account. I tapped it a second and third time but it kept declining and the waiter started shouting, “It’s declined”, which was getting me all hot and flustered!
“The girl I was on a date with then offered to pay and as soon as we were walking back to the car, I sent her the money back. I realised that my card had expired! I told the girl this, but I don’t think she believed me.”
Is he related to ex-footballer Micah Hyde?
Remember that former Premier League footballer we mentioned earlier? That’s actually Micah Hyde, who is Tyrique’s father. A midfielder, Hyde played in the Premier League during the season of 1999 - 2000, making more than 250 league appearances in total for Watford between 1997 and 2004.
While he was born in England, Hyde chose to play for the Jamaican national team between 2001 and 2004, making 17 appearances.
Hyde’s career timeline goes as follows:
Senior career
- 1993 - 1997, Cambridge United
- 1995 - on loan to Euran Pallo
- 1997 - 2004, Watford
- 2004 - 2007, Burnley
- 2007 - 2008, Peterborough United
- 2009, Woking
- 2009 - 2010, Barnet
- 2010 - 2011, Billericay Town
- 2011, Aveley
- 2011 - 2012, St Albans City
- 2016, Ware
International career
- 2001 - 2004, Jamaica
Hyde originally retired from football in 2012 but came out of retirement in January 2016 when he signed with Ware, managed by Ken Charlery. He then retired again at the end of the season.
Hyde has since gone on to become the head coach of the under 18s Queens Park Rangers team.