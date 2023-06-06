A number of children of celebrities have entered the Love Island villa over the years, including Dani Dyer, daughter of Danny Dyer, and Jack Keating, son of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating

The latest islander to join the category is that of Tyrique Hyde, who is actually the son of a former Premier League footballer.

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Tyrique Hyde?

Tyrique is a 24 year old semi-professional footballer from Essex. He plays for Lewes FC as a central midfielder after leaving Dartford FC last year. Tyrique has also previously played for Dagenham and Redbridge, Colchester and Dulwich Hamlet.

He was born deaf in his right ear and sports a lightning bolt tattoo behind his hearing ear, which he told ITV “symbolises strength and power in my good [ear]”. When asked if being partially deaf presents any obstacles in his day to day life, Tyrique said it doesn’t, adding that it’s “something I’ve been used to my whole life”.

His appearance on the show marks the second time a hard of hearing contestant has entered the villa - Tasha Ghouri, who starred on season eight of Love Island, was born entirely deaf.

Tyrique Hyde is one of 10 new islanders to enter the Love Island villa (Photo: ITV)

Prior to entering the villa, Tyrique told ITV that he would be bringing the “vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty”. He explained that he has “never had a girlfriend” and the reason that he’s currently single is because in the past he had “not been ready to commit to a relationship”, but feels that he is now “open to settling down with the right girl”.

He said that his “elevator pitch” why someone should date him would be because “I’m fun, you’d never get bored!” and that he’s also “caring, considerate and a very good listener”.

Sharing his worst date story, Tyrique said: “I was in a restaurant on a date and when I went to pay the bill my card declined, but I knew I had money in my account. I tapped it a second and third time but it kept declining and the waiter started shouting, “It’s declined”, which was getting me all hot and flustered!

“The girl I was on a date with then offered to pay and as soon as we were walking back to the car, I sent her the money back. I realised that my card had expired! I told the girl this, but I don’t think she believed me.”

Is he related to ex-footballer Micah Hyde?

Remember that former Premier League footballer we mentioned earlier? That’s actually Micah Hyde, who is Tyrique’s father. A midfielder, Hyde played in the Premier League during the season of 1999 - 2000, making more than 250 league appearances in total for Watford between 1997 and 2004.

While he was born in England, Hyde chose to play for the Jamaican national team between 2001 and 2004, making 17 appearances.

Micah Hyde of Watford in action during the Nationwide League Division One match against Preston North End played at Vicarage Road, in Watford, England, 17 Nov 2000 (Photo: Mike Finn-Kelcey /Allsport)

Hyde’s career timeline goes as follows:

Senior career

1993 - 1997, Cambridge United

1995 - on loan to Euran Pallo

1997 - 2004, Watford

2004 - 2007, Burnley

2007 - 2008, Peterborough United

2009, Woking

2009 - 2010, Barnet

2010 - 2011, Billericay Town

2011, Aveley

2011 - 2012, St Albans City

2016, Ware

International career

2001 - 2004, Jamaica

Hyde originally retired from football in 2012 but came out of retirement in January 2016 when he signed with Ware, managed by Ken Charlery. He then retired again at the end of the season.