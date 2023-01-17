An anonymous source said that the two are ‘keeping their relationship out of the public eye for now’

With a brand new season of Love Island finally hitting our TV screens, it’s the love life of a former islander that has people talking.

This is what you need to know.

Are Bugzy Malone and Gemma Owen dating?

A source at the Sun said: “Gemma and [Bugzy Malone] have enjoyed a few dates over the past few weeks. They have told their closest friends they are dating and seem really happy together.

“Gemma and [Bugzy Malone] are keeping their relationship out of the public eye for now because it is early days. He is really into her and has made it clear how he feels. It is all very new and exciting for both of them but they are taking it slowly.”

Gemma Owen attends the National Television Awards 2022 at The OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Owen spent the majority of her time on Love Island coupled up with fishmonger Bish, and after leaving the villa the pair made their relationship official. However, their love story was short lived, with both Owen and Bish announcing their breakup on Instagram in November.

Owen wrote at the time: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

Who is Bugzy Malone?

Bugzy Malone, real name Aaron Davies, is a British rapper and actor who grew up in Manchester. In the biography section of his website , Malone states that his youth was “hindered by poverty, domestic violence, gang involvement, criminality and a stint in prison”.

After getting involved in criminal activity when he was 11, Malone was eventually expelled from school when he was 14. He continued to be involved in crime until he was 16, when he was arrested and sent to HMP Stoke Heath.

Speaking to the Guardian in 2017, Malone said that his time in jail was “a wake-up call”. Upon leaving prison at 17 years old, Malone took up boxing - however he found it hard to focus as “my dysfunctional background kept catching up on me”. So instead, he turned to music.

Bugzy Malone performs in the ring prior to the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tony Bellew at Manchester Arena on November 10, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

He said: “Music was more fitted to my temperament. If you were feeling sad and down in the boxing gym, you’d get hit more than you would on a normal day. If you’re feeling sad and down and you’re sitting in front of a computer with beats, you might make the best song you’ve ever made.”

Malone released his debut mixtape Swaggaman in 2010, and started freestyling on grime YouTube channels like KODH TV and Grime Daily. His second mixtape, Why So Serious, featured the single Hip Hop Heavy Metal, the music video of which has gone on to rack up more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Over the course of his career, Malone has released a variety of music, including two studio albums - B. Inspired, which was released in 2018, and The Resurrection in 2021 - extended plays like Walk with Me (2015), Facing Time (2016) and King of the North (2017), and other mixtapes, like Lost in MeanWhile City (2012), The Journal of an Evil Genius (2014) and Stereotyped (2015).

Outside of music, Malone has also tried his hand at acting after appearing in the Guy Ritchie film The Gentlemen. The rapper told the Sun that he had met the director after being injured in a car accident in 2020.

He said: “I’d had a role in one of Guy’s films, The Gentlemen, and loved it - it was a great experience and an opportunity to meet and work with amazing people. But I didn’t know whether it would lead to more.

Bugzy Maloneattends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party at 180 The Strand on March 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“After my accident, Guy called me to check on me, and we began chatting more. I had no real acting experience before working with Guy, but he has really taken me under his wing. It’s an amazing opportunity and I am very grateful.

“He’s very cool. He doesn’t say too much but I’ve seen him tell people he’d like things a different way, so if he doesn’t do that I assure it’s alright. But more than that he’s just become a really supportive person in my life - and I appreciate that.”

Malone is set to star in Ritichie’s upcoming film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, starring Jason Statham (The Expendables, Wrath of Man), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal) and Hugh Grant (Love Actually, The Undoing).

Who has Bugzy Malone dated in the past?

Previously, Malone was engaged to his girlfriend of nine years after popping the question in 2019 during a trip to Paris.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Malone wrote: “Because if you love her and she’s a real one bend the f**king knee! Not much scares me but after nine years its time and I swear I was shook she said yes… Paris it’s been a pleasure…”

Despite being in a nine year long relationship, details of Malone’s partner and their life together was kept strictly private, with her name kept secret.

Bugzy Malone had previously been engaged to his partner of nine years (Photo: Instagram/@thebugzymalone)

Malone referenced this relationship in a number of his songs, including December in which he says: “I’ve gotta thank my girl for sticking around and holding me up / Cause I coulda drowned and never again will I let her down.”

He also paid tribute to his partner in an Instagram post of them on the red carpet at The Gentlemen premier, in which he wrote: “Behind every strong man is an even stronger woman and after nine years and some major ups and downs we found true balance.

“Relationships aren’t easy especially when you’re trying to become successful. I needed to change parts of my character and to learn how to become happy off my own back before I could be a solid boyfriend.”

Malone and his partner never made it down the aisle, and it’s unclear when the two called it quits.

What’s Gemma Owen and Bugzy Malone’s age gap?

Owen is 19 years old, having been born on 1 May 2003, and Malone is 32, born on 20 December 1990, making him 13 years her senior.

Their age gap has become the topic of discussion on Twitter, with one person asking: “Why is a 32 year old man with Gemma Owen?”

Gemma Owen attends the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Another tweeted: “Gemma Owen is dating Bugzy Malone? You can’t make this up… this man is 32…”

“Apparently Bugzy Malone and Gemma Owen are seeing each other lol he’s 12 years older than her,” wrote another.